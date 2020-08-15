Agents of SHIELD bosses reveal the one change they wished they’d made to the series

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD got here to an in depth this week in the US after a profitable seven-season run on ABC, with an episode which wrapped up an Avengers: Endgame plot gap and defined the absence of Leopold Fitz all through the series.

Nevertheless, the staff behind the long-running present just lately revealed their one remorse about the series, and what they want they’d executed in a different way.

Talking to TV Line, govt producer Jeffrey Bell stated: “I want we didn’t stay in so many corridors as a result of we had no cash.”

Showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen echoed this sentiment, including: “Everybody’s like, ‘Why are they again in these gray halls?’”

The present’s closing season noticed the gray area hallways return as set design as a result of the staff have been working with a restricted manufacturing funds. “The beauty of being in area is you don’t have to go on location,” Bell defined. “as a result of we are able to’t afford to go on location.”

Though, the series finale noticed the SHIELD brokers filming on an outside lot for a scene set in the 1930s.

Chloe Bennet, who performed Daisy Johnson on the series, additionally informed TV Line that she loved escaping the gray corridors for the final episode.

“Every single day we have been actually in these hallways, and if a scene was two minutes lengthy we have been there [filming] for seven hours,” she stated. “It was actually, actually thrilling for the forged and the crew to get out of the levels and get out of the gray area hallways, as a result of it does have an effect on your temper.”

The series, created by Avengers: Age of Ultron director Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen aired on ABC from 2013 till this yr.

Agents of SHIELD centered round Clark Gregg’s character Phil Coulson, who reprised his function from the movie series, with Ming-Na Wen, Brett Dalton, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge additionally starring in the present.

