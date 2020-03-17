Agents of SHIELD stars join fans in calling for early release of final season

Two of the stars of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD have joined fans in calling for the final collection of the present to be launched early, as an growing quantity of individuals are compelled to remain indoors.

The seventh and final 13-episode collection is at the moment slated to be launched in the summer season—however one fan took to Twitter to ask for an earlier release in gentle of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

The fan wrote, “I’m simply saying @abc, since we’re all in self-quarantine, possibly you may drop us the final season of Agents of Defend somewhat early. Can’t harm to ask!”

And the fan’s choice to repeat in the names of some of the exhibits stars clearly paid off—with Clark Gregg (Agent/Director Coulson) and Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson) each retweeting the message to their followers.

I’m simply saying @abc, since we’re all in self-quarantine, possibly you may drop us the final season of Agents of Defend somewhat early. ????????‍♂️???? Can’t harm to ask! @clarkgregg @chloebennet @MingNa @YOSOYCORDOVA pic.twitter.com/LoZUHQrE9Y — Chris Panico (@chris_panico) March 14, 2020

In whole, the tweet attracted over 2,000 likes, so there’s clearly no scarcity of demand for the sooner release.

The calls come because the coronavirus outbreak has induced important disruption in the movie and TV business, with a slew of upcoming releases delayed and a number of other different tasks having their manufacturing quickly shut down.

Common has already introduced that it is going to be releasing a number of of its current movies, together with Emma. and The Invisible Man, on VOD early, whereas Disney has taken the identical method with movies together with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.