Agents Unveil Virtual Market to Coincide With American Film Market

Main U.S. expertise businesses and a coalition of greater than 30 gross sales brokers within the unbiased movie trade have scheduled a five-day market that can meet remotely starting on Nov. 9 to coincide with the American Film Market.

The five-day market might be structured to present international consumers entry to movie screenings, early footage, filmmaker displays and different basic options of a movie market.

“Expertise brokers, gross sales brokers and financiers are presently assembling an in depth slate of gross sales packages and accomplished movies, with extra particulars to be introduced within the coming weeks,” the coalition stated Thursday. “Working collaboratively similarly to the digital Cannes market, the entities are utilizing digital platforms to create a common expertise for consumers and sellers. Screenings and filmmaker displays might be scheduled to accommodate a 123 of time zones, given the distant nature of the market.

AFM, operated via the Unbiased Film and Tv Alliance, is likely one of the unbiased movie trade’s key gross sales markets together with the European Film Market on the Berlin Film Competition in February, the Cannes Film Competition in Might and the Toronto Worldwide Film Competition in September. Cannes was shifted to a digital competition this 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, and TIFF moved to a hybrid of bodily screenings and digital occasions. IFTA introduced in July that it will function as a digital occasion this 12 months on Nov. 9-13 fairly than at its traditional headquarters on the Loews Resort in Santa Monica, Calif.

Collaborating corporations within the agency-sales firm occasion are 30West, AGC Studios, Altitude, Anton, Archstone Leisure, Bankside, Blue Fox, Brickell & Broadbridge, CAA Media Finance, Capstone Footage, Charades, Cornerstone Footage, Dogwoof, Endeavor Content material, The Change, FilmNation, Foresight, Goldfinch, Hanway Movies, Highland Film Group, ICM Worldwide and Unbiased Group, Unbiased Film Firm, Lionsgate, Mad River Footage, Miramax, Mister Smith, MPI Media Group, Participant, Pathe, Protagonist Footage, Radiant, Rocket Science, Sierra Affinity, Solstice Studios, The Answer Leisure, Storyboard, StudioCanal, STX Leisure, UTA Unbiased Film Group, VMI Worldwide, Voltage Footage, West Finish Movies, Wild Bunch Worldwide, and XYZ Movies.