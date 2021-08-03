Aggabai Sunbai (Zee Marathi) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Aggabai Sunbai (Zee Marathi) Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

Aggabai Sunbai (Zee Marathi) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Aggabai Sunbai (Zee Marathi) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra

Aggabai Sunbai is an Indian Marathi-language tv serial. The display used to be made below the banner of Someel Creations. It starred Nivedita Joshi-Saraf and Girish Oak within the lead roles. The display used to be aired from 15 March 2021 to 23 August 2021. The display is spin of common TV sequence Aggabai Sasubai, aired on similar channel from 2019 to 2021.

Title Aggabai Sunbai
Primary Solid Nivedita Saraf and Girish Oak
Style Drama
Director Jayant Pawar 
Manufacturer Sunil Vasant Bhosale
Idea Zee Marathi
Tale Archana Joshi
Screenplay Sukhada Ayare
Dialogues Chitra Gadgil
Editor Keshav Nilesh Gonbare
Sushant Kharat
DoP Santosh Pednekar
Lyrics Shrirang Godbole
Track Ashok Patki
Singer Mahalaxmi Iyer
Background Track Samihan
Choreographer Amit Baing
Makeup Artist Abhay Mohite
Gown Dressmaker Shalmali Tolye
Inventive Head Uttara Ravindra Karajgar
Artwork Director Rajesh Maruti Sapte
Sound Dressmaker Padmesh Rele
Manufacturing Space Someel Creations

Solid

Your complete forged of TV display Aggabai Sunbai :

Nivedita Joshi-Saraf

As : Asawari Abhijeet Raje

Girish Oak

As : Abhijeet Raje

Uma Pendharkar

As : Shubhra Soham Kulkarni

Adwait Dadarkar

As : Soham Prabhakar Kulkarni

Mohan Joshi

As : Dattatray Bandopant Kulkarni

Anvit Hardikar

As : Shubham Soham Kulkarni (Babdu)

Time

Aggabai Sunbai used to be telecast from Monday to Saturday at 8.30 pm on Zee Marathi tv channel. The display changed its mother or father tv display Aggabai Sasubai in the similar time slot. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.

Channel Title Zee Marathi
Display Timings Monday to Saturday at 8.30 pm
Working Time 22-25 Mins
Beginning Date 15 March 2021
Final Episode 23 August 2021
Language Marathi
Nation India

If in case you have extra information about the display Aggabai Sunbai, then please remark underneath down we attempt to replace it inside an hour

