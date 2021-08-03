Aggabai Sunbai (Zee Marathi) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Aggabai Sunbai (Zee Marathi) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra
Aggabai Sunbai is an Indian Marathi-language tv serial. The display used to be made below the banner of Someel Creations. It starred Nivedita Joshi-Saraf and Girish Oak within the lead roles. The display used to be aired from 15 March 2021 to 23 August 2021. The display is spin of common TV sequence Aggabai Sasubai, aired on similar channel from 2019 to 2021.
|Title
|Aggabai Sunbai
|Primary Solid
|Nivedita Saraf and Girish Oak
|Style
|Drama
|Director
|Jayant Pawar
|Manufacturer
|Sunil Vasant Bhosale
|Idea
|Zee Marathi
|Tale
|Archana Joshi
|Screenplay
|Sukhada Ayare
|Dialogues
|Chitra Gadgil
|Editor
|Keshav Nilesh Gonbare
Sushant Kharat
|DoP
|Santosh Pednekar
|Lyrics
|Shrirang Godbole
|Track
|Ashok Patki
|Singer
|Mahalaxmi Iyer
|Background Track
|Samihan
|Choreographer
|Amit Baing
|Makeup Artist
|Abhay Mohite
|Gown Dressmaker
|Shalmali Tolye
|Inventive Head
|Uttara Ravindra Karajgar
|Artwork Director
|Rajesh Maruti Sapte
|Sound Dressmaker
|Padmesh Rele
|Manufacturing Space
|Someel Creations
Solid
Your complete forged of TV display Aggabai Sunbai :
Nivedita Joshi-Saraf
As : Asawari Abhijeet Raje
Girish Oak
As : Abhijeet Raje
Uma Pendharkar
As : Shubhra Soham Kulkarni
Adwait Dadarkar
As : Soham Prabhakar Kulkarni
Mohan Joshi
As : Dattatray Bandopant Kulkarni
Anvit Hardikar
As : Shubham Soham Kulkarni (Babdu)
Time
Aggabai Sunbai used to be telecast from Monday to Saturday at 8.30 pm on Zee Marathi tv channel. The display changed its mother or father tv display Aggabai Sasubai in the similar time slot. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.
|Channel Title
|Zee Marathi
|Display Timings
|Monday to Saturday at 8.30 pm
|Working Time
|22-25 Mins
|Beginning Date
|15 March 2021
|Final Episode
|23 August 2021
|Language
|Marathi
|Nation
|India
