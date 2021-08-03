Aggabai Sunbai (Zee Marathi) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Aggabai Sunbai (Zee Marathi) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra

Aggabai Sunbai is an Indian Marathi-language tv serial. The display used to be made below the banner of Someel Creations. It starred Nivedita Joshi-Saraf and Girish Oak within the lead roles. The display used to be aired from 15 March 2021 to 23 August 2021. The display is spin of common TV sequence Aggabai Sasubai, aired on similar channel from 2019 to 2021.

Title Aggabai Sunbai Primary Solid Nivedita Saraf and Girish Oak Style Drama Director Jayant Pawar Manufacturer Sunil Vasant Bhosale Idea Zee Marathi Tale Archana Joshi Screenplay Sukhada Ayare Dialogues Chitra Gadgil Editor Keshav Nilesh Gonbare

Sushant Kharat DoP Santosh Pednekar Lyrics Shrirang Godbole Track Ashok Patki Singer Mahalaxmi Iyer Background Track Samihan Choreographer Amit Baing Makeup Artist Abhay Mohite Gown Dressmaker Shalmali Tolye Inventive Head Uttara Ravindra Karajgar Artwork Director Rajesh Maruti Sapte Sound Dressmaker Padmesh Rele Manufacturing Space Someel Creations

Solid

Your complete forged of TV display Aggabai Sunbai :

Nivedita Joshi-Saraf

As : Asawari Abhijeet Raje

Girish Oak

As : Abhijeet Raje

Uma Pendharkar

As : Shubhra Soham Kulkarni

Adwait Dadarkar

As : Soham Prabhakar Kulkarni

Mohan Joshi

As : Dattatray Bandopant Kulkarni

Anvit Hardikar

As : Shubham Soham Kulkarni (Babdu)

Time

Aggabai Sunbai used to be telecast from Monday to Saturday at 8.30 pm on Zee Marathi tv channel. The display changed its mother or father tv display Aggabai Sasubai in the similar time slot. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.

Channel Title Zee Marathi Display Timings Monday to Saturday at 8.30 pm Working Time 22-25 Mins Beginning Date 15 March 2021 Final Episode 23 August 2021 Language Marathi Nation India

