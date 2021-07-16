Agila Ganesh Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Agila Ganesh is a Tv newsreader who hails from Vellore, Tamil Nadu. She is operating in a well-liked Tamil information channel Thanthi TV. But even so Information Presenter, she anchored more than a few TV presentations and likewise featured in different TV channels. To show that, she is a smartly educated classical dancer. Additionally, Agila carried out in level presentations, cultural occasions, and extra.
Agila Ganesh Biography
|Identify
|Agila Ganesh
|Actual Identify
|Agila Ganesh
|Nickname
|Agila
|Occupation
|Journalist & Dancer
Date of Beginning
|But to be up to date
Age
|But to be up to date
Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
Circle of relatives
Father: Ganesh
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing
Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
Faith
Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|But to be up to date
College
|But to be up to date
Faculty
SDNB Vaishnav Faculty, Chennai
Spare time activities
Paying attention to Tune and Dance
Beginning Position
Vellore, Tamil Nadu
Place of birth
Vellore, Tamil Nadu
Present Town
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality
Indian
Agila Ganesh’s Authentic Social Profiles
fb.com/agila.ganesh
twitter.com/agila_ganesh
instagram.com/agilaganesh
Fascinating details about Agila Ganesh
- She has a good fan fans on Instagram.
- Her Reels movies hits 10k+ perspectives.
- She is partial to well-liked song director and singer Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander.
Agila Ganesh Pictures
Take a look at the most recent footage of Journalist Agila Ganesh,
