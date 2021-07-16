Agila Ganesh Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Agila Ganesh is a Tv newsreader who hails from Vellore, Tamil Nadu. She is operating in a well-liked Tamil information channel Thanthi TV. But even so Information Presenter, she anchored more than a few TV presentations and likewise featured in different TV channels. To show that, she is a smartly educated classical dancer. Additionally, Agila carried out in level presentations, cultural occasions, and extra.

Agila Ganesh Biography

Identify Agila Ganesh Actual Identify Agila Ganesh Nickname Agila Occupation Journalist & Dancer Date of Beginning But to be up to date Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Ganesh

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Kids But to be up to date Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification But to be up to date College But to be up to date Faculty SDNB Vaishnav Faculty, Chennai Spare time activities Paying attention to Tune and Dance Beginning Position Vellore, Tamil Nadu Place of birth Vellore, Tamil Nadu Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Agila Ganesh’s Authentic Social Profiles

fb.com/agila.ganesh

twitter.com/agila_ganesh

instagram.com/agilaganesh

Fascinating details about Agila Ganesh

She has a good fan fans on Instagram.

Her Reels movies hits 10k+ perspectives.

She is partial to well-liked song director and singer Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander.

Agila Ganesh Pictures

Take a look at the most recent footage of Journalist Agila Ganesh,

