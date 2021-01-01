Agitating farmers on the borders of Delhi, said – will not back down from the demand to repeal the agricultural law

Kisan Andolan Updates: The new year has started and the Farmeres Protest is still going on. Thousands of farmers are stuck on the borders of Delhi. Two days before the farmers’ government, there was definitely agreement on some points in the conversation, but now the farmers are still standing on the demand to repeal the agricultural laws. Farmers say there is no option to cancel the legal guarantee and the new agricultural laws for the minimum support price (MSP). Also Read – Farmers Protest: Farmers broke barricades at Shahjahanpur border; Many farmers injured in police lathicharge

Senior farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni said that the United Kisan Morcha (Sanyukt Kisan Morcha) has called another meeting on Friday to discuss further steps. However, there is no question of withdrawing from the two issues that are legal guarantees for MSPs and repeal of agricultural laws.

The sixth round of talks between the government and the farmers 'unions lasted for about five hours in which some consensus was reached to resolve the farmers' concerns about the increase in electricity rates and the penalty for burning stubble.

“The government has disposed of our demands to remove punitive provisions against farmers in the ordinance relating to burning of straw, and to stop the proposed amendments to the electricity law,” Chadhuni said. He said, “But we want to clarify that there is no alternative to our two remaining demands, including the repeal of three agricultural laws and legal guarantees for MSPs.”

The All India Kisan Sangharsh, which is part of the protesting farmers’ unions, the Ordination Committee on Thursday issued a statement saying that the central government has appealed to the farmers leaders to suggest an option to repeal the laws which is impossible. “The new laws will hand over agricultural markets, farmers’ land and food chains to the corporate,” the statement said. The statement said that until these laws are repealed, there is no scope to discuss pro-farmer changes in the mandis and double the farmers’ income.