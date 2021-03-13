Agnelli Dynasty TV Series With Female POV Being Developed by Fremantle

The larger-than-life saga of Italy’s Agnelli household, the billionaires behind automaker Fiat, is about to be realistically reconstructed in a high-end worldwide TV collection that can recount the dynastic story from a feminine viewpoint.

The still-untitled Agnelli skein was introduced Saturday by director and producer Ginevra Elkann, who’s the granddaughter of late Fiat magnate Gianni Agnelli. Gianni Agnelli is being remembered in Italy this weekend on the centennial of his beginning. Elkann made the announcement on Saturday talking on Mediaset speak present “Verissimo.”

Lorenzo Mieli’s The Residence Photos, the increasing Fremantle-owned unit identified for “The Younger Pope,” “My Sensible Good friend” and “We Are Who We Are,” has teamed up with Elkann’s Asmara Movie and Virginia Valsecchi’s Capri Leisure on the Agnelli undertaking.

The Agnelli TV collection producers are recruiting a writing staff comprising anglo-saxon scribes, in keeping with a supply near the undertaking. They may delve into the narrative utilizing the Agnelli household girls as guiding lights; an unique twist on a clan thought-about akin to royalty in Italy the place its male members have all the time been those within the highlight.

Not that the Agnelli household lacks robust feminine characters.

Gianni Agnelli’s mom Virginia was a protofeminist, who after the untimely demise of her first husband, Edoardo Agnelli, in 1935 sought to remarry, this time with eccentric Italian author Curzio Malaparte, who had fallen out of favour with Mussolini. A bitter spat adopted between Virginia and her father-in-law, Giovanni Agnelli, who tried to have parental custody of her seven kids taken away from her.

The Agnelli household saga, which has by no means been dropped at the display earlier than in a fictional retelling, is wealthy with historical past, household lawsuits, jet-setting, hidden property, princes and princesses, palaces and yachts, spectacular weddings and stately funerals.

The household, which now holds a major stake in Stellantis, the corporate just lately fashioned by the merger of Fiat Chrysler with PSA Group, additionally controls sports activitiesautomobile maker Ferrari, the Juventus Soccer Membership and a stake in French shoe and bag maker Christian Louboutin, amongst different property.