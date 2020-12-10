Agnieszka Holland’s ‘Charlatan’ Acquired by Strand for North America.

Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to Agnieszka Holland’s critically acclaimed “Charlatan” from Berlin-based firm Movies Boutique.

“Charlatan” competed on the Berlin Movie Pageant this 12 months within the Particular Gala part, and was most lately chosen at Telluride. “Charlatan” represents Czech Republic within the Oscar race for one of the best worldwide function movie.

“Charlatan” relies on the true story of Czech healer Jan Mikolášek, who devoted his life to treating the sick utilizing medicinal crops. Holland has described “Charlatan” as a narrative about Mikolášek’s “ethical fall and of his fixed combat with the darkness inside him.”

“It’s the story of the thriller of a person, of the thriller of his particular reward, of the prize he was able to pay for it; the story of the paradox of power and weak point, of affection and hate,” stated Holland.

“We’re thrilled to be representing this movie for the Oscars and Agnieszka is among the administrators that we’ve lengthy thought to be one of many main skills on the earth, and proud to be working along with her,” stated Jon Gerrans of Strand Releasing, who negotiated the take care of Jean Christophe-Simon of Movies Boutique.

Strand’s co-founder Marcus Hu stated the movie had “numerous potential” within the U.S., particularly as a result of its themes relating science and expertise and relatable portrayal of Mikolášek.

Simon identified Movies Boutique and Strand Releasing have had a fruitful collaboration on a dozen movies, notably “The Cakemaker” and most lately “Adam.”

“Strand Releasing is a good house for ‘Charlatan’ in North America as a result of though it’s a historic movie, it ought to appeal to youthful audiences because it talks amongst different issues about various medication. We predict the movie can appeal to very completely different crowds,” stated Simon, who added that Movies Boutique has now bought “Charlatan” practically worldwide.

Sarka Cimbalova, who produced the movie for Marlene Movie Manufacturing, stated, “Agnieszka Holland is a director of nice stature and her movies have been lengthy appreciated by the discerning Academy members and the American viewers.”

Holand was nominated for a foreign-language Oscar with “Bitter Harvest,” “Europa Europa” and “In Darkness.” She made her U.S. function debut with “The Secret Backyard,” produced by Francis Ford Coppola. She has additionally directed episodes of high-profile drama collection reminiscent of “The Wire,” “The Killing,” “Home of Playing cards” and “The First.”

Strand plans for a spring/summer season launch in 2021. Different Strand titles embody Hong Khaou’s “Monsoon,” starring Henry Golding, “The Audition,” starring Nina Hoss, and Christophe Honore’s “On a Magical Night time.”