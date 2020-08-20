Agra bus hijack mastermind Pradeep Gupta shot in an encounter, treatment underway in hospital

new Delhi: A bus filled with 34 passengers going from Gurugram to Panna was hijacked yesterday. The name of the head Pradeep Gupta came out in the miscreants who hijacked this bus. Today, Pradeep Gupta was shot in the leg in an encounter between the police and the crook and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. A soldier was also injured in this encounter, who has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Explain that this encounter started during checking. Also Read – Spotlight Kanpur Encounter: Two accused wanted surrendered

The police said that one of Pradeep's accomplices managed to escape from the scene during the encounter, although the police is still searching for him. In the bus hijack case, the crime branch team is questioning Pradeep Gupta. Please tell that the bus going from Gurugram to Panna was hijacked in Agra. After this, the police found this bus lying empty behind a dhaba in Etawah.

During this time, a total of 34 passengers were present in the bus during this bus was hijacked. As soon as the police got information about this incident, there was a stir in the administration. In a hurry, the police got involved in the investigation and first found the bus and then started searching for the crook. During interrogation, the police came to know that the bus had been taken by employees of Shriram Finance Company, as installments were not paid for some time. But later on the whole investigation, it was found that behind the bus hijack, the crook mastermind Pradeep Gupta has his hand.

During this, it was found that Pradeep had a dispute with the bus owner about the money. The concoction of the finance company was deliberately created by the miscreants to mislead the police. The police had blocked the place to locate the bus. During this checking, the police tried to catch Pradeep Singh and him. After this Pradeep Gupta opened fire on the police. Then Pradeep Singh was shot by the police in retaliation.