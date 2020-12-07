Agra Metro Project: PM Modi launched Agra Metro project, said- people’s lives will be easier

Agra Metro Project: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the construction work of Agra Metro Project in Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing. Union Minister of Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) attended the event organized at the 15 battalion PAC Parade ground in Agra. This project will make life easier for the people of Agra and will also be helpful for the tourists coming to Agra. Also Read – Big gift to Agra: PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the metro rail project today, know the specialty, where will the first station be built

This Metro project is spread over two corridors. Whose total length is 29.4 km and it is connected to the major tourist attraction railway stations and bus stands like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra. This project will benefit 26 lakh population of the city and it will also be for more than 60 lakh tourists who come to this city every year. This historic city will give Agra an environmentally friendly mass rapid transit system.

The estimated cost of this project will be Rs 8,379.62 crore and it is expected to be completed in 5 years. On 8 March last year, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Agra Metro project along with the commencement of commercial operation of the Lucknow Metro on the 23 km long north-south corridor from CCS Airport to Munshipulia.