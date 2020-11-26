Agra Mumbai National Highway Blocked: Medha Patkar stopped from crossing into Uttar Pradesh border, Mumbai-Agra National Highway closed

Agra Mumbai National Highway Blocked: Social activist Medha Patkar, who is going to participate in the protests in Delhi to protest against the agricultural laws of the Center, was stopped from entering the Uttar Pradesh border early Thursday. Patkar and his supporters sat on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway, which stopped traffic. Also Read – Delhi Border Seal: Millions of farmers move towards Delhi, tight security at border, diverted traffic

Dhaulpur District Collector RK Jaiswal said that social worker Medha Patkar, who is going from Maharashtra to Delhi, is still sitting on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway near Baratha Chowki on the Rajasthan border and traffic on the highway is closed. They have not been allowed to go to Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, there was a long queue of vehicles on the national highway due to picketing and demonstrations by farmers. By late evening, the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Dholpur was camping on the spot and talks were on with Patkar. To take part in the proposed demonstration of farmers in Delhi, Patkar along with his supporters passed through Madhya Pradesh's Seema Chambal to Dholpur along with his supporters.

At the same time, Agra’s Superintendent of Police Bablu Kumar said that Patkar was stopped from the point of view of security.

As early as Thursday morning, Patkar’s convoy reached the Uttar Pradesh border, Baitha, and Agra district administration stopped him. Due to being stopped at the border, supporters of Medha Patkar got angry and sat on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway, which caused a jam there.