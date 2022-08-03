Agreement between Ajax and América for Jorge Sánchez continues in negotiation; he would sign for five seasons

Jorge Sánchez of América during the match of the Apertura 2021 tournament of Mexican soccer. Photo: EFE/David Martínez Pelcastre



The agreement between ajax from amsterdam and the America club by the mexican player Jorge Sanchez they are still in negotiations. According to the Dutch journalist Mike Verweij and the media The Telegraph Both institutions are in talks to detail the conditions of the transfer. According to the information, the side would sign for five seasons and he would meet again with Edson Álvarez.

Sánchez’s adventure through the old continent is about to begin. After the local press revealed Ajax’s interest in taking over his services, the footballer has remained in constant activity with the Eagles. With the exception of this Wednesday, August 3, when América faces Los Angeles FC, the defender has been a basic element in the lineups of his coach Fernando Ortiz.

“The defender of Club America he is in the interest of Spanish and English clubs, but the Amsterdam team hopes to convince him that Ajax is the ideal springboard to the absolute top of Europe”, he was told in the note that announced the intentions of the current champion of the Eredivisie. The cost, around five million euroswould be one of the points that the Dutch would find most attractive.

Jorge Sánchez in a friendly game against Real Madrid. Photo: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The lateral defender, mainly on the right flank, emerged from the basic forces of Santos Laguna. With a pass through the different categories of the club, Sánchez reached the first team in 2016 and made his debut in Liga MX against the UNAM Pumas in September of that year. With the Coahuilenses he stayed for a year and managed to win the Clausura 2018 title.

For the following semester, the Eagles of America they made use of his services and that same tournament (the 2018 Apertura) again managed to become champion. Since then, Sánchez has been a azulcrema element and in addition to the league trophy, his record boasts a Copa MX and a Champion of Champions.

His performances at club level led him to be considered in calls for Gerardo Martino for Mexican National Team for the first time in 2019. During the qualifying process for the World Cup Qatar 2022Sánchez was a constant player in the calls of the Argentine. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics He was part of the national team that won the bronze medal.

Mexico won the bronze medal at the Tokyi 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The Dutch league is a championship in which different Mexican soccer players have triumphed. In addition, this same period saw the arrival of Santiago Gimenez to Feneyoord so he would not be the only Aztec to join the Eredivisie.

The success stories of Mexicans in the Eredivisie are several. The first national to arrive in the Netherlands was Joaquín del Olmo in 1996 and although his arrival did not have a glorious outcome, it did not prevent future generations from having it. Total, There have been 12 Aztecs who have been active on the Dutch first division courts:

Joaquín del Olmo (Vitesse), Carlos Salcido (PSV Eindhoven), Francisco Men Rodríguez (PSV Eindhoven), Hector Moreno (AZ Alkmaar and PSV Eindhoven), Andrew Saved (PSV Eindhoven), Ulysses Davila (Vitesse), Uriel Antuna (Groningen), Jesus Manuel Tecatito Corona (Twente), Hirving Chucky Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Erick Gutierrez (PSV Eindhoven)y Edson machine Álvarez (Ajax).

