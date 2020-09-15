Agreement reached with 8 countries including Central Government, Japan, Russia in preparation to make youth skilled

New Delhi: In order to make the youth of the country skillful, the Modi government is busy putting the Skill India project on the ground. The government has joined hands with eight countries for vocational education and training. The government has given this information in a written reply on the question of Lok Sabha MP Varun Gandhi. Actually, BJP MP Varun Gandhi had asked whether the government had any involvement with international agencies for vocational training opportunities? Is the government bringing any communication mechanism for awareness in the country towards skill development? Also Read – The Central Government said – We do not have the death toll, how to pay compensation, Rahul Gandhi said this …

Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship R.K. K. Singh replied in writing. He said that the National Skill Development Corporation under the Ministry has signed MoUs with eight countries for cooperation in the field of vocational education and training. These countries are Japan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Russia, Finland and Morocco.

He told that many efforts are going towards skill development. Emphasis is being given by the ministry to further strengthen the district administration. The plan is to conduct and monitor district skill development schemes through the District Skill Committees under the District Collector. Along with the awareness of the benefits of vocational education, vocational subjects are also offered along with general education for classes IX to 12th to impart the necessary skills for a variety of occupations.