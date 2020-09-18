Agricultural Reforms Bill: PM Modi said- Agricultural Reforms Bill will free farmers from middlemen and their profits will increase.

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the passage of the agrarian reform bills in the Lok Sabha is an important moment for the country’s farmers and the agricultural sector. This bill will truly free the farmers from middlemen and all obstacles. Also Read – Political Recation: Rahul and Kejriwal gave the Prime Minister some happy birthday… Know which leader said what?

He tweeted, "A lot of power is engaged in confusing the farmers. I assure my farmer brothers and sisters that the system of MSP and government procurement will remain. These bills are really going to empower the farmers by giving them many more options. "

The passage of historic agrarian reform bills in the Lok Sabha is an important moment for the country's farmers and the agricultural sector. These bills will truly free the farmers from middlemen and all obstacles. #JaiKisan
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Modi said that with this agrarian reform, farmers will get new opportunities to sell their produce, which will increase their profits. With this, our agriculture sector will get the benefit of modern technology, whereas the farmers will be empowered.

He tweeted, “I request farmers and all those associated with agriculture sector to listen to the speech given by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar ji during the discussion on agrarian reform bills in Lok Sabha. “

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements Bill on Agricultural Services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill has already been passed, the three Bills will now be placed in the Rajya Sabha and will be made law after being passed in the Upper House.