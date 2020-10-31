Agriculture amendment bill of Rajasthan government, 3 to 7 years imprisonment on farmer harassment, fine of 5 lakhs

Jaipur: Against the agriculture laws of the central government, the Rajasthan government has brought three agricultural amendment bills introduced in the assembly on Saturday. In this, strict provision has been made to protect the interests of farmers. According to this, if the farmer is harassed, then the accused can be imprisoned for three years to 7 years and fined up to five lakh rupees. Also Read – Rajasthan: National Security Act implemented in 8 districts of the state before Gurjar agitation

Explain that the purpose of these Bills is to 'neutralize' the impact of the three agriculture related laws recently passed by the Center on the farmers of the state.

The Rajasthan government has made several provisions to protect the interests of the farmers of the state in the three agricultural amendment bills introduced in the assembly. These include imprisonment of at least three years and a fine of up to five lakh rupees on the harassment of farmers.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Saturday in the House Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020, Agriculture (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 and Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 laid on the Table of the House.

In the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020, the Government has said that it also protects and safeguards the interests and livelihoods of farmers, agricultural laborers of the state and all other persons engaged in agriculture and related activities. The Bill has been brought with a view to re-establishing safeguards for the farmers of the state of Rajasthan through the regulatory framework of the Rajasthan Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act 1961.

In this bill there is a provision of punishment against the oppression of farmers. It has been written that if a businessman harasses farmers, then he can be punished with imprisonment or fine of three to seven years and the fine shall not be less than five lakh rupees.

The Bill, citing the Parliament passed Farmer Produce Trade and Commerce Promotion and Simplification Act 2020, states that, as a direct result of this central act would be to neutralize the Minimum Support Price Mechanism and to seriously regulate agriculture and its communities. Will generate various other debility. There is no way to protect the farmer from various forms of exploitation.

The minister introduced another Bill on Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agreements on Agricultural Services (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020. In this case, in case of harassment of farmers, the person concerned or company or corporate house can be punished with imprisonment of three to seven years or with fine of at least five lakh rupees.

Similarly, the Government is required to protect consumers from hoarding and thief marketing of agricultural produce and also to protect and protect the interests and livelihoods of farmers and agricultural laborers and all other persons engaged in agriculture and related activities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020.

Some other bills were also introduced in the House by Dhariwal and Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria. However, after this, there was disgust and expression of the house was adjourned till Monday.

After the adjournment of the house, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said that the BJP will oppose these bills and will prove during the debate on Monday that the central laws are in the interest of the farmers. At the same time, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, talking about doubling the income of farmers in elections, is working for the interests of corporate companies and anti-farmer laws have been brought in the country.

Let me tell you that there is a lot of opposition to the agricultural laws passed by the central government and Congress-ruled Punjab has already passed a bill against them.

On October 20, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had tweeted, ‘The Indian National Congress, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, stands firmly in favor of our Annadata farmers and our party has anti-farmer laws enacted by the NDA Government , Will keep opposing them. Today, the Congress government of Punjab has passed bills against these laws and Rajasthan will do the same soon. ‘