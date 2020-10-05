Agriculture law: BJP rejected the Centre’s law while in opposition, now Congress will make it its weapon

Farm Bill 2020 Protest: Amid nationwide protests against the three agricultural laws enacted by the Modi government, the Congress is trying to get its legal break in the party-ruled states. The interim president of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi, had recently asked the states ruled by the party to enact a new law to reject the central law. To do so is within the scope of the constitution. Now the party-ruled states are considering convening a special session of the assembly for this purpose. Also Read – Farm Bill Protest: Rail stop movement of farmers in Punjab, trains stop, people upset

The legal team of the All India Congress Committee last week drafted a law in this regard. A party source said, “Congress-ruled states will soon call a session of the Legislative Assembly to nullify the (new) agricultural laws of the Center.” Also Read – Proposal may pass against CAA in Congress ruled states

The Chief Ministers of Congress ruled states, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry have already made it clear that they will not implement the new agricultural laws of the Center in their respective states. He has also said that he will bring a new bill in his state assemblies to neutralize these laws.

Recently, the Congress is strongly opposed to the three new agricultural laws made by the Center and it is demonstrating nationwide against these laws.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi recently advised party-ruled states to pass laws under Article 254 (2) of the Constitution in their respective assemblies.

The Congress claims that Article 254 (2) allows a state assembly to enact laws contrary to the law of Parliament, a provision that was used by the BJP against the Land Acquisition Act made by the UPA government.

Sources said that on the one hand, while Congress-ruled states are going to pass laws in this regard, on the other hand some non-NDA ruled states are also likely to do so as they are against the new agricultural laws of the Center.