Agriculture law: Kejriwal calls Punjab CM ‘Dramebaaz’, then Amarinder calls Delhi CM ‘ignorant’

Punjab Govt Agriculture Bills: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh clashed on Twitter over the recent agricultural laws brought by the Center. While the AAP chief questioned the validity of the laws passed in the Punjab Assembly, Singh described the opposition as having 'double standards'.

Singh told reporters that the Bills passed by the opposition, including SAD and AAP, were supported by the opposition, including the SAD and AAP, to neutralize the agricultural laws of the Center within the Assembly on Tuesday, but are now opposing them.

Singh challenged Kejriwal and said that he should also follow the example of Punjab and save the farmers.

Reversing this, Kejriwal alleged that Chief Minister Singh has ‘fooled’ people with his ‘drama’ and ‘cheated’ them. To this, Singh said that the AAP leader’s comment shows his ‘ignorance’ and he is not surprised as Delhi is not a complete state.

Singh asked Kejriwal, “Are you with the farmers or against them.” In Chandigarh, Singh said, “I am surprised that he (SAD and AAP) spoke in favor of the bill in the assembly and now he is speaking something else.” Singh said, “This shows his double standards.”

Kejriwal has tweeted on this, “Raja Sahib, you are amending the laws of the Center. Can a state change the laws of the center? No. You just did the drama. You fooled people. Will the laws that you have passed yesterday, give farmers minimum support price? No. Farmers need minimum support price, not your false laws. “

Significantly, the Punjab Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution to reject the new agricultural laws of the Center and passed four bills, saying that it would prove to be a cut of the laws made by the Parliament. The bills were passed and the proposal was accepted after discussion on the second day of the special session of the assembly convened by the Punjab government of Amarinder Singh.