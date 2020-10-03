Agriculture law: Rahul to take out tractor rally from Punjab tomorrow, may be arrested in Haryana!

Chandigarh: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead tractor rallies in Punjab from October 4 to 6, which will also include Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in view of opposing the recently enacted agricultural laws by the central government. The Congress party gave this information on Saturday evening. The party said, all ministers and Congress MLAs from Punjab will participate in this rally. Also Read – BB14 Live: Abhinav continued to do KISS in Salman Khan’s show- Rubina said- So here it is …

In this, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat and state president Sunil Jakhar will also register their presence. During this time, voice will be raised for the resentment and pain of the farmers, whose livelihood and future has been put at stake by the central laws. According to the Congress spokesperson in Punjab, more than 50 kilometers will be covered in tractor rallies supported by farmers' organizations across the state, which will be disseminated in various districts and constituencies in three days.

The time for this three-day rally has been set at 11 am and during this time special care will be taken of the standards of Kovid-19. Earlier this rally was to be held from Saturday 3 October, but Rahul postponed it to go to Hathras in the last moments. On October 5, the last day of the rally, protests will be held in Haryana through various programs. However, in Haryana government, Home Minister Anil Vij has said that his government will not allow Rahul Gandhi to enter the state. He said that we will not allow Rahul Gandhi to enter through any route in Haryana. In such a situation, the ruckus is going to be decided on reaching the rally in Haryana tomorrow. According to sources, if the rally is not stopped, the Haryana government can also arrest other Congress leaders including Rahul.

Meanwhile, Congress state president Kumari Selja and Haryana in-charge Vivek Bansal have called a meeting of all the 29 sitting MLAs and former MLAs of the state in Delhi. In this meeting, it will be decided how to prepare the route plan for Rahul’s entry in Haryana and pass through Haryana.