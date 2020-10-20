Agriculture Laws News: Proposal in the Punjab Assembly against the agricultural law, can any state reject the law of the Center?

Agriculture Laws News: Amid the ongoing protests against the Modi government’s agricultural laws, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday moved a resolution in the state assembly against these laws. The Leader of the House moved the motion on the second day of the special assembly session called against the new agricultural laws. The Chief Minister also introduced three bills against the agricultural laws of the Center. Also Read – Proposal in the Punjab Assembly against the Agricultural Law, CM Amarinder said – ‘Not afraid of sacking the government but …’

Three Bills introduced by Singh, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment Bill 2020, Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement Price Assurance and Agricultural Services ( Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020.

Draft resolution states that farm laws are against constitution (Entry 14 List-II), which mentions agriculture as a state subject & these legislations are a direct attack to encroach upon functions & powers of states, as enshrined in constitution: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh https://t.co/atuye5goBo pic.twitter.com/3hjKUm8pdY

– ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Addressing the House, Singh said that agriculture is a state subject, but the Center ignored it. He said, “I wonder what the Government of India wants to do.” The Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and Agreement on Agricultural Services Bill- The 2020 Bill was recently passed in Parliament.

After President Ram Nath Kovind approved them, now these laws have been made. Farmers in the agricultural states of Punjab and Haryana are protesting against these agricultural laws of the center.