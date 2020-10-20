Entertainment

Agriculture Laws News: Proposal in the Punjab Assembly against the agricultural law, can any state reject the law of the Center?

October 20, 2020
Amid the ongoing protests against the Modi government's agricultural laws, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday moved a resolution in the state assembly against these laws. The Leader of the House moved the motion on the second day of the special assembly session called against the new agricultural laws. The Chief Minister also introduced three bills against the agricultural laws of the Center.

Three Bills introduced by Singh, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment Bill 2020, Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement Price Assurance and Agricultural Services (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020.

Addressing the House, Singh said that agriculture is a state subject, but the Center ignored it. He said, “I wonder what the Government of India wants to do.” The Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and Agreement on Agricultural Services Bill- The 2020 Bill was recently passed in Parliament.

After President Ram Nath Kovind approved them, now these laws have been made. Farmers in the agricultural states of Punjab and Haryana are protesting against these agricultural laws of the center.

