Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appeals to farmer leaders – elderly and children go back home from picket site

new Delhi: Farmers are converging in Delhi from many states across the country regarding agricultural legislation. Apart from this, farmers are protesting in different states. Today, the fifth round of talks is being held between the farmer leaders and the center government at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has appealed to the farmer leaders to ask the elders and children involved in the movement to go home.

Leaders of farmer organizations are adamant on the demand for withdrawal of new agricultural laws. Before the fifth round of talks, the central government also talked about giving written assurance to farmers on MSP. Farmers have been camping in the national capital for the last several days and they have now given a direct warning to the government that if their demands are not met, they will continue to agitate for several months.

I appeal to all of you to kindly ask senior citizens and children, at the protest site, to go home: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar requests the farmer leaders present in the meeting over farm laws (File photo) pic.twitter.com/rSAKjonOB3 – ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

The farmers did not take any softness in their attitude. During the fourth phase of talks, when he was given midday lunch by the government, he did not accept and today, even in the fifth round of talks, the farmer leaders had taken lunch with them. During the break in the middle of the meeting, the farmers sat together at the venue and ate their food. This food for the farmers had arrived with a tax service vehicle. The vehicle reached the venue shortly before the break during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the farmers standing at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border have vowed that if the government does not accept their demand to repeal the three agricultural laws and guarantee the minimum support price (MSP), they will return to the Republic on January 26. Will celebrate the day

During the fifth round of talks, the Agriculture Minister told the farmer leaders that he appealed to the elderly and children to go home from the movement. The government said that by being engaged in this kind of movement, the health of the elderly can also deteriorate, so they should go home.