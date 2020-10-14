Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar did not reach the meeting, then the farmers who came out of the meeting broke the copy of the bill, created a ruckus

new Delhi: In the past, there was a lot of politics and farmers’ performance on the Farm Bill. In view of this movement, a meeting was called by the Union Ministry of Agriculture. The farmer reached this meeting but Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remained absent. After this, angry farmers started creating a ruckus outside the ministry and shouted slogans against the government. Also tore Bill’s copies there. The farmers say that the meeting has been inconclusive, now they will continue their agitation. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut said something like this for the farmers, the court had to give an order for the FIR, know the case

Seeing the performance of the farmers in Punjab, the government had called the farmers' delegation to Delhi for talks. The farmers have alleged that the government is working to incite the farmers against the farmers by calling the leaders in Punjab. Let us know that the Kisan Bill was passed in the Parliament House in the past, after which there were frequent protests.

"We are satisfied with discussions so we walked out, we want these black laws to be scrapped. Secretary said he participated communicate our demands further, "says a farmer union leader "We walked out as no minister came for meeting. We want these laws to be taken back, "says another https://t.co/yTaKY7qXKc pic.twitter.com/ZeCEGoVaFE – ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Farmers allege that the government wants to discontinue the Minimum Support Price (MSP) from farmers under the guise of the farmers bill. The government wants that the central agencies which buy food grains from farmers should also be stopped. The farmers said that this made them afraid that they would become bonded laborers.