Agriculture minister offers tea, farmers say- come to our picket, Jalebi will feed tea-pakoras

Farmer Protest: Leaders of farmer organizations invited Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday to taste ‘Jalebi, Chai-Pakodas’ at the langar at their picket site. The farmers say that the minister should come there and talk with them. Also Read – ‘Will take anything from the government, whether bullets or solutions’: What farmers leaders said after meeting with Agriculture Minister

The minister urged him to drink tea during the break in the midst of a marathon meeting with the government over the ongoing protests over three new agricultural laws. After this the peasant leaders gave him this invitation. Also Read – Meeting of veteran ministers of Modi government before discussion with farmers, discussion on this strategy!

It is noteworthy that the government passed three new agricultural laws in September, against which a large number of farmers are on the streets. After stopping the farmers on the borders of Delhi, they have camped there. There is also an arrangement of langar for food and drink. Also Read – Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar convened meeting of farmers unions today, said – talks have been held twice

Kulwant Singh Sandhu of Jamhuri Kisan Sabha told PTI, “Tomar saheb had requested us to drink tea in the middle of the meeting. Now in return we are inviting Tomar Saheb to come and drink tea at our protest site. Not only this, they will also be fed with jalebi and pakoda on the anchor. ”As he used to say, a smile blossomed on the faces of the people standing there.

He said that leaders of farmer organizations want to use the period of rest to discuss the proposal of the government to form a committee.

During the meeting, the government has suggested to form a committee to consider the objections of the farmers on the new agricultural laws, but the representatives of the 35 farmer organizations who were demonstrating it rejected it. The marathon meeting with three central leaders was inconclusive. The government has called the next round of meeting on December 3.

