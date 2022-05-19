Agüero revealed unknown details about the first symptoms of the arrhythmia that led him to retire from football

Aguero gave details about the first symptoms of the arrhythmia

The 30th of October It will not be another day on the calendar for Sergio Agüero. The former Argentine striker will surely remember that date forever as it was the last time he played a game at a professional level after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia in the middle of the duel against Alavés at the Camp Nou.

Almost seven months after that episode, the When was able to talk about the subject in a personal interview with the journalist Pablo Motos from the anthill from Antenna 3y revealed some previously unknown details.

“I started to feel bad in the preseasonwith strange symptoms, but I thought it was the training sessions, the heat… Then I got injured and was unemployed for a month, but even so I felt uncomfortable”, recalled the former Manchester City player about the first signs that his body showed him .

“Later I started training with the team and in training I suffocated a lot, until one day when the doctor was nearby I told him that I felt bad, then I got a little dizzy and the arrhythmia started. The doctor gave me a check-up and everything went well, but the following week it happened again at the stadium”, he explained.

Agüero left the field after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia in the middle of the match with Alaves (Reuters)

The images of that moment will remain in the retina of football lovers. At 37 minutes into the first half Agüero jumped to head and later he began to grab his neck until he ended up throwing himself on the grass sowing confusion throughout the Camp Nou.

“I started to feel bad and I wanted to yell at the referee to stop the game, but my voice didn’t come out. That’s when I started to get dizzy, so I grabbed a defender’s hand and asked him to stop the game. Then the dizziness went away and the arrhythmia started. When he stopped, they took me to the hospital and I was hospitalized for three days, ”he recounted.

Next, the journalist asked him how it feels to have an arrhythmia and the When I answer: “You feel your heart beating at a very fast speed and it seems that those 30 or 45 seconds are 5 minutes. In training it lasted 25 seconds and in the match, a minute and a bit”.

Seeing what was happening with his body, and especially with his heart, fear took hold of him: “I’m about to die, my mother’s shell, I thought I was going up”commented.

Weeks later, Aguero officially announced his retirement from professional soccer (EFE)

After stabilizing him, and after several days of studies and medical check-ups, it was time to face another difficult moment: “The doctor told me that I could play but that it could happen to me again and it could be worse”, he explained about the talk he had with the professional who treated him. “And after much thought, I said: ‘That’s it, I’m 33 years old, a son and a life ahead of me,'” he added.

“The only thing that left me as blocked was that I was going to play for Barcelona and I wanted to give everything for the club, who was also in a bad situation. That was what was pending for me, but I ended up scoring my last goal against Real Madrid”, the Argentine recalled jokingly and sparking laughter in the studio.

“When I retired I stopped watching football for four or five months because I wanted to think about other things and not football. Now, every time I watch a game, I think what I would do at that moment, as if I were playing”, he sentenced.

