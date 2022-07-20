Agüero visited the Barcelona players and left Lewandowski a warning

Kun went to visit his teammates and spoke about Lewandowski’s arrival

The life of Sergio Aguero He had an unexpected change the day a heart problem forced him to retire from professional football. Since then, he has been constantly studying and exploring new passions like golf or streaming. Far from detaching herself from the world in which she triumphed with the T-shirts of Independent, Atletico Madrid y Manchester Citythe When took advantage of his stay Miami to visit his former teammates Barcelona, who are there doing the preseason.

This Tuesday, the Argentine accompanied the professional team in the friendly that he had against Inter Miami in the Lockhart Stadium and was in the front row to witness the blaugrana 6-0. In addition, he was present at several of the training sessions and even chatted with the club’s official website about his life after hanging up his boots. “After that happened, I had one more time of control. Now it’s a matter of time and do some exercise. Touch another control and if it becomes good, I can do a little more exercise”revealed.

In addition, he spoke about the great reinforcement of the culé team, Robert Lewandowski, who arrived from Bayern Munich: “He is a top-level 9, he has those things that seem to be missing and appear. Barcelona will have a goal. German football is not the same as the Spanish League but he has had some incredible seasons at Bayern, especially in the Champions League, and it will come in handy for the team. But all calm. I like him a lot, he’s tall, and with the players that Barcelona have, if he synchronizes well, he’ll have many chances to score”.

Agüero was with Henry on one of his visits to practice in Miami (Photo: Barcelona)

On the other hand, he believed that the improvement in the quality and rotation of the squad grew a lot in the last transfer markets. “When I arrived there were not so many replacements and now the middle part is being put together very well. I think that this year Barsa is going to aspire now, it is not easy with a new team to be Champions and next year, when the team is established, it has many more possibilities. Anyone has respect for Barcelona and I like extremes”, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Agüer prepares to fight for his first points in golf. “In September I am going to sign up for a tournament for the first time. So I think I’m going to arrive much better prepared. So I’m going to play a tournament for points. I can’t record anything there because it’s a tournament set up by my teacher. Many people come to play. It is on the court here of Donald Trump, terrible court, hotel, everything, ”he advanced in one of his broadcasts on Twitch.

