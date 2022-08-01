Agüero’s show in Manchester City-Liverpool: jokes with Luis Suárez, his reaction to Julián Álvarez’s goal and the phrase about De Paul and Tini

Kun Agüero’s criticism of Haaland, with Luis Suárez as guest

on his channel Twitch, Sergio Aguero entertained many users while viewing the final between Manchester City and Liverpool for the Community Shield. The attractive match that kicked off the season in England, with a title at stake, was not lost on Kun, who invited Luis Suarezcelebrated the goal of Julian Alvarez in his debut and even talked about the relationship between Rodrigo DePaul and Tini Stoessel.

Almost like a premonition, Agüero mentioned when he saw Álvarez on the bench: “Let’s see if he gets in. Be careful, eh, Spiderman can enter and score a goal, eh”. And he defended it when a user criticized him: “How is the spider a dog? What does he say… Eh, crazy, banned that one. I’m sure it’s from Boca. What problems do we have here in Latin America with being so fanatical? People, let’s stop being so fanatical and tell the truth. There it is warming up… Come on, Juli, come on. Come on spider man. How great Julian!

Before some goals wasted by Erling Haaland, the Kun expressed: “Do something because you are a candidate to leave. You are like in the house of Big Brother, you are nominated. Look at the goal that Haaland missed, what did he do? You threw away Liu Kang’s and it came out just like Chu Fiu’s. It’s that he is so left-handed that I don’t know why he didn’t go with the right”. Criticism for the Norwegian continued in direct communication with Luis Suarez, his special guest: “Did you see the one Haaland did? I don’t know if you played Mortal Kombat, but he dropped Liu Kang’s. He sometimes throws those and puts them in, but this time he threw it and it came out like Liu Chi Fu”.

And the time has come to congratulate Suárez on his signing for Nacional de Montevideo: “Once a cook gave me a Peñarol shirt, I took a picture of myself and it went everywhere. But now I’m going to swell for you. I don’t know about Uruguayan soccer, but now I support Nacional. I tell everyone.”

The gunslinger took advantage of his anecdote to tell him that during his stay at Atlético Madrid he argued with Rodrigo De Paul and told him that he was an Independiente fan because of the Whendespite the fact that the former Racing tried to do it in the Academia. To which the striker emerged in the Rojo answered: “Oh, good there. Yes, what does Rod want? Boludo para … he’s with Tini, stop fucking, idiot “.

Agüero commented to Suárez that he was eating pills because they distract him and admitted: “I’m fat, stupid. I have to stop eating, I gained about 5 or 6 kilos. He farted me the one who is with me with the subject of the diet. He is not a nutritionist, he is something else. He’s a physiotherapist… You’re going to eat croissants later, right? Did you see those warm croissants? They’re good, right? Here in Uruguay I know everything, pa”.

At minute 70, excitement arrived for Manchester City thanks to the conquest of Julián Álvarez, who had entered a few minutes ago. The VAR threw suspense into the conquest that was finally validated and generated Agüero’s reaction: “Julian goal! No, what happened? It can be a goal, huh. Eye, we shout it, eh. Come on, come on, come on, it’s a goal. He is enabled. Oh, this goal is going to give Julián a relief… Goal, goal, goal. Let’s go fuck! Spider-man’s goal, which will scratch you tonight. There it is, I send mine, the one from the Kuni (because of his gesture with his hand in the celebration)”.

Previously the When He had revealed that Julián sent him a message asking him to give him information about Manchester, where he lived for many years when he was a City player: “He is very shy, he doesn’t like the cameras at all, he is very quiet, but when you see him train he looks like a locomotive, he goes with everything. Before traveling, I explained to him what the city was like. That he was going to shit cold, that he shouldn’t leave the house, that he should dress warmly because if he got sick he wouldn’t be able to play… That you had to drive the other way in the street, that the food wasn’t that good. I told him all that to bring him down, ha.”

And he deepened: “It is a quiet city, it is good. The good thing is that he is alone, because Manchester with a family is complicated. I don’t know if Spiderman is in a relationship or has been throwing spiders everywhere. You saw how spider-man is… Scorer in River, forget it, he’s in the elite, he starts rescuing chichis from everywhere. If he’s in a relationship, fine. If he’s alone, that’s fine too. If you are with a family, that you have a wife and children, that’s fine, but you have to understand them because you get cold shit, you want to take them out for a walk and you have to keep them warm as if you were in Alaska. It’s a downer. Cold, raining, you never see the sun… Us because we play every three days and we have contact with our teammates”.

IS IT A POSSIBILITY THAT AGUERO WILL PLAY FOOTBALL AGAIN?

“No no I dont know. I’m not thinking right now. I’m thinking if at least the heart is going well and then we’ll see. First I have to train for a year, get physically fit. I’m going to be 35, no… I arrive pij…”.

