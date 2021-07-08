Aguilar’s 3-run HR In ninth Sends Marlins Previous Dodgers 9-6

Jesús Aguilar hit a tie-breaking three-run homer within the 9th inning and the Miami Marlins defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-6 Wednesday evening.

Aguilar drove the sinker from Dodgers reliever Edwin Uceta (0-3) over the wall in left for his 14th homer of the season and primary at house.

“I will’t provide an explanation for why, it’s principally psychological,” Aguilar stated in Spanish of his house homer drought. “Thank God it was once at a very powerful second to win the sport in opposition to a very good staff.”

Along with shedding their 3rd instantly within the four-game set in opposition to the Marlins, the Dodgers might be with out three-time NL Cy Younger Award winner Clayton Kershaw. The 33-year-old left-hander was once positioned at the 10-day injured listing on account of left elbow irritation.

“I don’t know the way lengthy it’s going to be,” Dodgers supervisor Dave Roberts stated of Kershaw’s absence. “We’re seeking to be good about this and remember the fact that we now have the All-Big name destroy. Clearly, there’s a lot left of the season, so pushing him doesn’t make loads of sense.”

Sandy León hit a leadoff unmarried in opposition to Uceta and complex to 2d on Jazz Chisholm’s sacrifice. Starling Marte was once deliberately walked, and Uceta struck out Magneuris Sierra earlier than dealing with Aguilar.

Zack McKinstry hit a one-out solo homer within the 9th in opposition to Miami reliever Anthony Bender (1-0) to tie it at 6-all. Bender struck out Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux after McKinstry’s homer.

Garrett Cooper had his first occupation multi-homer recreation for Miami with solo photographs within the first and 6th.

“As of late we wanted runs; we were given them early and stored getting them even if we were given down,” Miami supervisor Don Mattingly stated. “We stored coming again. I assumed that was once massive.”

The Dodgers hit round and chased Marlins starter Ross Detwiler with a five-run 3rd that erased a 2-0 deficit. Justin Turner’s three-run homer keyed the onslaught. Los Angeles additionally were given solo blasts from A.J. Pollock and Betts.

Detwiler, probably the most Marlins’ left-handed relievers, was once referred to as to start out within the bullpen recreation for each groups. He allowed 5 runs and 6 hits in 2 2/3 innings, putting out 3 and strolling one.

Cooper gave Miami an early with a solo shot off Dodgers starter Jake Reed within the first. Cooper drove Reed’s slider over the middle box wall for his 8th homer of the season.

Sánchez hit his 3rd homer, a solo shot off Los Angeles reliever Mitch White, in the second one.

“It doesn’t matter what is claimed on paper, you continue to have to move out and play the sport and do all of the issues proper,” Turner stated of the Dodgers, who arrived in Miami on a nine-game successful streak. “Apart from we’re now not doing the little issues at this time and it kind of feels like we’re taking part in for each mistake.”

Reed, who made his main league debut Tuesday, was once lifted after one inning.

HOLLOWAY SAVES THE BULLPEN

With 5 relievers unavailable on account of heavy workload in recent years, Mattingly anticipated to piece the innings with the choices he had Wednesday. Holloway helped cut back the burden with 4 1/3 scoreless innings of aid. The suitable-hander allowed two hits and struck out six.

“I sought after to present our bullpen the most productive alternative to lend a hand them out,” Holloway stated. “Clearly, it went smartly. I went about my trade and became out to be an extended aid look.”

SCORING CHANGE

The play that resulted within the Marlins’ first run in their 2-1 win Tuesday at the start was once dominated a fielding error on Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux off a troublesome hit grounder by means of Jesús Aguilar that scored Starling Marte. After the sport, the ruling was once reversed and Aguilar were given credited with an RBI unmarried.

TRAINER’S ROOM

RHP Cody Poteet (sprained proper knee) and RHP John Curtiss (neck stiffness) proceed with their throwing methods.

UP NEXT

LHP Julio Urias (10-3, 3.81) will get started the sequence finale for the Dodgers on Thursday afternoon. The Marlins will cross with RHP Sandy Alcantara (5-7, 2.96).