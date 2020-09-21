AgustaWestland case: CBI files supplementary chargesheet, 11 people including Rajiv Saxena and Sandeep Tyagi

new Delhi: The CBI is involved in the investigation into the alleged corruption case in the famous Agusta Westland Helicopter deal. During this time, the investigating agency has filed a supplementary charge sheet on a total of 11 people, including Rajiv Saxena, Sandeep Tyagi, and Agapa Westland international director G. Saponaro. Explain that in this helicopter deal there was a total of Rs 3,400 crore. Let us know that on September 11, the agency had demanded a case against former Defense Secretary Shashikant Sharma, but if the news is to be believed, his name is not included in this list. Also Read – Sushant Viscera Report: The mystery deepened in Sushant case, this big revelation about ‘Visra’ – Mumbai Police …

Let me tell you that before this, the judge had moved the case till September 21 for consideration of the supplementary charge sheet. Earlier, the first charge sheet in this case was filed in September 2017. Let me tell you that the case is about 12 AgustaWestland helicopters. The helicopter was built by Finley’s defense manufacturing company Finmeccanica. In the same deal, the names of many big personalities were revealed, in which it was allegedly told that many people were bribed by middlemen. Also Read – CBI files case against 6 companies for putting malware in people’s computers

Let us know that in the year 2010, the purchase of this helicopter was approved by the then UPA government, but in the year 2014, this deal was canceled. After this, SP Tyagi was accused of helping his relatives in contracting. Let me tell you that Michelle was arrested from UAE in this case. Let us tell you that Christian Mitchell is one of the middlemen by whom money was transacted. Also Read – Iqbal Ansari’s request to CBI court – Babri Masjid case is over now