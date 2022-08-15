Agustín Rossi was a figure in Boca Juniors’ draw against Racing: what he said about the conflict with his club

* Rossi’s word after having been a figure against Racing

Agustín Rossi spends convulsive days after not renewing his contract with Boca Juniors, which expires in June 2023, and the arrival of Chiquito Romero to fight for the position. In this context, the former Chacarita continues to fight: he was the great figure in the equality of Xeneize 0-0 against Racing in the Avellaneda Cylinder, by date 13 of the Professional League.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper blocked three specific opportunities from La Academia (Miranda and Jonathan Gómez’s shots, his top saves), and the only one in which he failed (Hauche’s lobbed header that went wide) was shared with Zambrano . Because of his performance, he was requested by the broadcast and there he spoke for the particular situation in which he lives. “First of all, I want to thank my wife, my family for all this situation that is being experienced, thank you for the support and effort you make to keep this going”Foreword.

“It was an important game, personally I helped the team in the moments that touched me, we were able to win it at the end, it didn’t happen. We started arming ourselves a little better, we distributed ourselves better, that gave us relief. It was important to keep the 0 in the first half; Secondly, with fatigue, we find spaces. It is important to score against a direct rival”, he continued with his analysis.

Regarding the clear penalty by the hand of Jonathan Gómez that the referee Fernando Rapallini did not sanction even when called by the VAR, he said: “I don’t see it from afar, on the screen it is a doubtful move, it drags it, but they are decisions that the referee makes , beyond that, we are happy and content with the result”.

Last Wednesday, before the victory against Agropecuario in the Copa Argentina, he had stated: “I live this calmly, with professionalism and respect for the institution that gives me the place to work. Very happy with that.” In the tour of Salta he was one of the most applauded by the fans. “The support of the people is incredible. It is a joy for the people to be here and that we are close by. Every time we go to a province in the interior, the love we receive is important and what Boca generates is even more so. I hope people are happy.”he added.

* The best saves of the goalkeeper and the summary of the classic in Avellaneda

