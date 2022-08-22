Agustín Rossi’s cover that saved Boca Juniors against Defense and Justice: he put his physique at risk and took it out on the line

Agustín Rossi was once again decisive in Boca Juniors, with a double covered that allowed his team to keep the zero in his goal at the worst time. It was during the visit to Florencio Varela that he ended up with victory over the hour against Defense and Justice for date 14 of the Professional League. The saving goal was converted by Luis Vazquezin the second of the four minutes of addition and after a excellent play by Sebastián Villa.

Nevertheless, the action that took more value was the one that had Agustín Rossi as the protagonist. The 13th minute of the complement passed when the goalkeeper xeneize sent to the corner a difficult and powerful shot below Andrés Ríos. And on the next play, he risked his physique to save on the line the local goal with a slap.

The center from the right was by Nicolás Tripicchio who combed Nazareno Colombo and after an attempt by Albertengo, the ball floated in the small area. Adonis Frías joined in looking for the goal, but when he finished off he just slipped and fell. At that moment, it appeared Gastón Togni ready to define but when he was about to do it, Agustín Rossi’s saving slap He was present on the very goal line.

The goalkeeper suffered a tremendous blow that led to the match being delayed for a few minutes to receive assistance. It was another great save by the goalkeeper, who came from being a fundamental factor in Boca Juniors’ draw last night against Rosario Central at La Bombonera, where he held off a penalty against Gaspar Servio.

