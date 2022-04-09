Agustina Albertario said that she was harassed again and reflected on her ordeal: “Do they have to kill you for Justice to act?”

Agustina Albertario denounced that she was harassed again (Photo: Gettyimages)

One of the great athletes of the Argentina is in the middle of a calvary. Agustina Albertarioa member of the Argentine field hockey team, told on his social media profiles that he was again harassed by a 50-year-old man named Juan Mariano Garcia Sarmientowho began to harass her two years ago and in February 2021 had already been arrested for violate perimeter restriction that had been imposed on him.

“Not only is he free, but he wrote to me again. Please! Do they have to kill you for justice to act?wrote the figure of The lioness in a publication on his Twitter account, where he showed different images of the different complaints he made through social networks.

Albertariumfrom 29 yearswho is in a relationship with the soccer player Lucas Alario Since approximately January of last year, he has been dealing with this hell for a long time. During January 2020, when The lioness traveled to Mar del Plata to carry out a preseason, the accused man approached the hotel to leave a note that said: “Hello, puppy. Big kiss. Take care! Love U”.

At that moment, the character in question wanted to access it. “Not only did he try to enter the hotel where I was, but he left me notes and called me threatening me. Now he is free again. And the one who has to take care of myself is me! What has to happen for a mentally ill person to be locked up?” exclaimed the player.

Albertarium points out that this man hasmore than eight complaints from different women” and shared his profile on Instagram to make visible the images of those who have been chasing her for a long time. “I don’t understand this country. I’m very angry and very scared.”confessed the former member of the Royal Léopold Club of Brussels (Belgium) and that she recently showed herself again with the colors of Lomas Athletic.

This Friday, Damiana AlbertarioAgustina’s sister, spoke on the program ‘We in the Morning’ from Canal 13, and gave details about what the athlete is going through: “What my sister lived through, she lived through for a long time and behind closed doors because we had people from the national team who had been doing very well. Agus lived in fear for a long time until, thank God, they found this person and were able to lock him up. The straw that broke the camel’s back is that this man showed up at the hotel where they were concentrated and called her on the phone pretending to be my dad. It’s those 5 seconds that you get distracted, Agustina thought it was very strange that my dad communicated directly with the hotel but he answered the call and it was this person from somewhere else. He got scared and dropped the phone..

On the other hand, he also explained that his family and Lucas Alario They are very attentive to her. “As a result of that, they acted from the Government, with Aníbal Fernández, and thank God they were able to catch him. But we find again that this man is free and reconnects with her. Leaves you messages. My sister is very scared, she is living with a panic button. She is Argentina now. Agustina is panicking, she does not want to be public about this issue. That is why I am speaking on this side because as a family we are concerned. We are with a safety net with her. Even your partner who is abroad is worried. We believe that social escrache today is much more valid”, explained Damiana.

At the time, the figure of The lionesswinner of the silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympicsfiled a complaint with the judicial authorities of Mar del Plata and also from the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. As a result of this, Garcia Sarmiento He was captured in a hotel in the seaside resort and a perimeter measure was imposed on him. He failed to comply and, after a new complaint, he was arrested again. “A whole year denouncing him. He had perimeter and, even so, he showed up at the hotel where he was concentrating, he kept calling me and threatening me ”lament Albertarium.

Agustina Albertario He thanked his followers for the support and for denouncing the account that his stalker has on social networks, but also insisted that the Justice should take action on the matter. “As much as they report his account, he is free. Thanks to those who want to help, but hopefully that was the solution “he asserted.

