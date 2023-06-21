Aharen-san wa Hakarenia Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 2 of Aharen-San Wa Hakarenia The primary themes of Aharen-san wa Hakarenai are love and friendship.

The same-named manga inspired the anime, which has a high school theme. Author of the manga is Asato Mizu.

It was planned to serialise the comic book into a television anime series on July 31, 2021. The anime’s primary director is Yasutaka Yamamoto, while Felix Film was its producer. The anime has become quite well-liked. Season one was appreciated by the audience.

As a result, the topic of renewing Aharen-san wa Hakarenia for Season 2 has come up. The character plot has drawn a lot of criticism as being absurd, yet the anime has still been able to acquire a considerable following.

Asato Mizu is the author of the Japanese manga Aharen-san wa Hakarenai, popularly known as Aharen-san.

The 16-volume original manga was released by Shueisha on January 29, 2017, within the Shnen Jump+ publication.

Between April 4 and April 30, 2023, it finished releasing its 16th volume. Additionally, an anime series by the same name was created from the manga.

It was created by Felix Film, written by Takao Yoshioka, directing by Yasutaka Yamamoto with Tomoe Makino.

16 episodes of Aharen-san originally aired between April 2 and June 18, 2022, on various Japanese broadcasters, namely MBS, TBS, including BS-TBS.

After then, Crunchyroll took over the anime TV show and debuted an English-dubbed version on April 15, 2022.

Ratings for the first season of Aharen-san include 7.3 on MyAnimeList, 7.1 on IMDb, 4.7/5 on Crunchyroll, with 95% from Google users.

Jumping into a peaceful environment with few stakes might be comforting given the many frustrations and challenges that everyday life presents.

Aharen-san, the anime adaptation on Asato Mizu’s manga series, debuted on television in the spring of 2022.

The protagonist of the narrative is Matsuboshi Raidou, who aspires to have 100 friends despite having a stern countenance and rigid facial gestures.

Aharen-san wa Hakarenia Season 2 Release Date

The first season of Aharen-san wa Hakarenai was without a doubt spectacular. Since then, viewers have been eagerly awaiting the premiere of Season 2 of Aharen-san wa Hakarenia. Sadly, they won’t find today’s news to be very encouraging.

The makers of the anime have yet to made any declarations on its future. Don’t worry however; the anime will go on.

Season 2 has to wait since Studio Felix Film is committed to working on “MF Ghost’s” production.

It will be unveiled in 2023. They will migrate to Aharen-san wa Hakarenai when “MF Ghost” is done. Sometime in 2024, fans may look forward to the release of Aharen-san wa Hakarenia Season 2.

Aharen-san wa Hakarenia Season 2 Cast

Inori Minse (Japanese) and Dani Chambers (English) as Reina Aharen

Takuma Terashima (Japanese) and Ben Balmaceda (English) as Radio Matsuoshi

M.A.O (Japanese) and Kristen McGuire (English) as Mitsuki Oshiro

Kana Hanazawa (Japanese) and Katelyn Barr (English) as Ms. Tobaru

Tetsuya Kakihara (Japanese) and Kevin Thelwell (English) as Ishikawa

Tomori Kusunoki (Japanese) and Veronica Laux (English) as Hanako Sato

Yurie Kozakai (Japanese) and Tia Ballard (English) as Ms. Miyahira

Rika Nagae (Japanese) and Jalitza Delgado (English) as Radio Little sister

Natsumi Fujiwara (Japanese) and Bryn Apprill (English) as Atsushi

Maria Sashide (Japanese) and Jill Harris (English) as Futaba

Misaki Kuno (Japanese) and Brittney Karbowski (English) as Ren Aharen

Rina Hidaka (Japanese) and Natalie Rose (English) as Eru Aharen

Aharen-san wa Hakarenia Season 2 Plot

In the initial year of high school, Radio has a hard time making friends since he struggles with socialising. Radio’s first year in secondary school

He makes an effort to get along with Reina Aharen, the student who sits adjacent to him during class, but discovers it challenging due of his ugly appearance.

He can’t understand her because she either ignores anyone or speaks too low for him to hear. Radio and Aharen turn closer when he discovers her lost rubber.

In response to Raido’s request for an explanation of her conduct, she admits that she has a warped sense of distance that makes it challenging for her to recognise when she is invading someone’s personal space.

She struggles to make friends because she appears to cling to people when they are too close and to be antisocial when they are too far away.

Radio attempts to talk to the student sat next to him in class one day but first thinks she doesn’t seem interested in him.

Later, he finds out that she was shunned by her previous classmates due to her clinginess, discomfort, and shyness.

Radio promises to do whatever he can to assist his classmate Reina in breaking out from her shell and making friends in an effort to get out off his own rather peculiar shell.

In a flashback, it is revealed that Aharen rejected Oshiro’s inquiries about whether she he Radio were seeing one other while he was away.

Oshiro began her training as she believed Radio had turned down Aharen and desired retribution.

Radio is challenged to an duel in reverse in response to Oshiro’s message in the present. While they play, Oshiro reflects about her first meeting with Aharen during middle school.

She asserts that if she wins, he will stop seeing them since he doesn’t feel the same way as Aharen.

Radio cuts her off, “Aharen was unable to come clean when they were both camping, yet he did express his affection for her.”

This surprises Aharen, she has just arrived, and she says how happy she was when Radio acknowledged it.

After Oshiro makes apologies, Aharen finally admits her affections for Radio, and the three if them, along with Komatsu and Sat, embrace.

Aharen’s secret lupinus garden is later discovered by Radio, and the two individuals begin maintaining it. Then, Aharen invites two of their friends, Miyahira and Tobaru, to a tea party where they talk about the upcoming second year.

Aharen confides in Radio how she is frightened they would be separated as they hold hands and gaze at their flourishing lupinus garden, but he assures her that he all their friends will be there for her.