Ahead of Memorial Day, New York Allows Public Gatherings of 10 People – Variety

Going into Memorial Day weekend, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has allowed teams of 10 folks to collect wherever within the state.

In an government order issued on Friday night time, Cuomo loosened the state’s coronavirus restrictions, saying 10-person gatherings can occur “for any lawful function or motive” so long as social distancing guidelines are nonetheless being adopted.

The brand new ruling comes after the New York Civil Liberties Union filed a swimsuit towards Cuomo’s earlier order on Thursday that solely allowed 10-person gatherings for non secular companies and Memorial Day occasions.

Nevertheless, the much less restrictive tips have been criticized by some folks, together with Mark D. Levine, Higher Manhattan councilman and chairman of the Metropolis Council’s well being committee.

“This stunning order, pressured by a lawsuit, modifications nothing concerning the dangers related to group gatherings — particularly these held indoors,” Levine stated on Twitter. “We’d like the general public to proceed to be good and use judgement concerning the dangers of this virus, regardless of what the courtroom has pressured on us.”

“Nobody ought to interpret this as recommendation to alter their habits,” he added in one other tweet.

Additionally in his Saturday briefing, Cuomo introduced that New York recorded fewer than 100 coronavirus deaths for the primary time since late March. The governor reported 84 new deaths from COVID-19, the bottom quantity in a single day since March 24.

Cuomo maintained that the quantity was nonetheless “a tragedy, little question,” however famous that the downward development in fatalities was a very good signal.

“The truth that it’s down as little as it’s, is absolutely general excellent news,” he stated. “In my head, I used to be at all times trying to get underneath 100. It’s an indication of actual progress.”