‘Ahimsa’ Gandhi Documentary Is Timely Reminder About Non-Violence – Variety

Manufacturing has been accomplished on “Ahimsa – Gandhi: The Energy of the Powerless” a brand new characteristic size documentary about Mahatma Gandhi and the idea of non-violence. It options the track “Ahimsa” carried out by U2 and A.R. Rahman, with the written by Bono and Rahman.

The movie was produced to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the start – on Oct. 2 — of Indian lawyer, civil rights activist and politician Mohandas Gandhi. It additionally comes at a time when help for George Floyd, a black man who died final month by the hands of police in Minnesota, is morphing right into a wider motion.

The movie was directed and produced by Ramesh Sharma, who beforehand earned an Emmy nominee for “The Journalist and the Jihadi: The Homicide of Daniel Pearl”.) Manufacturing and rights gross sales are dealt with by South Africa-based Distant Horizon.

“Ahimsa” counts Anant Singh, Xavier Couture, Jean Luc Berlot, Uma Gajapati Raju, and Sanchaita Gajapati Raju as its producers. It’s govt produced by Michela Scolari, Simmran Bedi and David Traub.

The movie offers with oppression and the denial of primary freedoms to folks by those that are in positions of energy and who fiercely defend their positions by inflicting violence on harmless folks.

“ ‘Ahimsa’ speaks to the conscience of humanity as folks globally grapple with intractable issues surrounding race, and as societies battle to offer the marginalized and underserved human dignity and restore basic human rights,” stated Distant Horizon. “The movie brings to the fore the influence of the Gandhian message of non-violence worldwide: the way it impressed Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis, Barack Obama and the Civil Rights Motion in the USA; the Solidarity Motion in Poland in addition to Nelson Mandela and the anti-apartheid battle in South Africa.”

“(The movie) reminds us that we have to restore human rights and dignity on a common stage. The aggression of the police towards George Floyd was so futile and takes me again to the police brutality we endured throughout apartheid in South Africa. Ramesh Sharma has captured the essence of Gandhi’s philosophy as he took on the would possibly of the British Empire, and the profound affect his teachings have had on the world and why it stays related at the moment, greater than ever earlier than,” stated Distant Horizon president Anant Singh.

“ ‘Ahimsa” exhibits how Gandhi’s message went past the shores of India the place he used non-violence as a robust software. At the moment, it nonetheless serves as an inspiration to societies preventing injustice,” stated Sharma.

Ahimsa is the precept of non-violence which is shared by the Hindu, Buddhist and Jain creeds.