Ahmed Patel was a strong pillar of Congress who always stood with the party in difficult times: Rahul Gandhi

November 25, 2020
new Delhi: Expressing grief over the demise of senior party leader Ahmed Patel, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that Patel was a pillar who stood by the party even in the most difficult times. Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed grief that Patel’s commitment and service to the Congress was unlimited. Also Read – #RIPahmedpatel: Loyal, helpful and strategist … Such was the ‘Ahmed bhai’ of Congress

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “It’s a day of sorrow. Mr. Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress Party. He lived the Congress and stood by the party in the most difficult tour. He was a very big capital. “He said,” We will miss them. My affection and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz and family. ” Also Read – #RIPahmedpatel: Digvijay Singh said- Ahmed Patel was a medicine for every merge for all Congressmen

Priyanka tweeted, “My deepest condolences to the entire family of Ahmed Patel, especially Mumtaz and Faisal. Your father’s service and commitment to the Congress party was unlimited. We will all feel the lack of them. “He said,” I wish that you all have the strength to bear this sorrow. “

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Nishabd … whom every little elder, friend, fellow … anti … also respected by the same name -” Ahmad bhai “! Those who always performed allegiance and duty, those who always considered the party as family, those who always left political raids and left an imprint on their hearts, still do not believe … Alvida Ahmed G. “

