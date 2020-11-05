Ahmedabad Blast: 12 killed in chemical warehouse explosion, CM Rupani announced compensation

Ahmedabad: A blast broke out in a chemical warehouse in Gujarat on Wednesday morning, killing at least 12 workers, including five women, and injuring nine others. Officials gave this information. He said the blast occurred on the building located on Pirana-Piplaj road, an industrial area on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city. Chemical drums were kept in this warehouse. Also Read – 9 killed in cotton mill blast, PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah assured help

During a nine-hour search and rescue operation, the city’s fire brigade extracted 12 dead bodies from the debris and rescued nine others. The campaign ended at around 8.30 pm. The injured have been taken to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital. A powerful explosion damaged the structure at 11 am in the warehouse and caught fire in neighboring warehouses, where workers were packing ready-made clothes. Also Read – Gujarat: Fire in textile warehouse in Ahmedabad, four people died

MF Dastur, chief officer of the fire department, said, ‘Our campaign has now ended. We extracted 12 dead bodies from the debris. Saved nine people alive. The fire was controlled within 30 minutes. Our mission was mainly to take out the people trapped in the rubble. ” Also Read – Fierce fire in slum area of ​​Ghaziabad, 15 fire machines engaged in extinguishing fire

He told that in the evening the work of the National Disaster Response Force team also started. The official said that people died due to the explosion and the other damage was also due to it. The fire was only minor. The building collapsed due to the explosion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the incident. He said in the tweet, “I am upset with the news of loss of life and property due to fire in Ahmedabad warehouse. Wish for tribute to the dead and speedy recovery of the injured. The authorities are providing all possible help to the affected people. “

President Ramnath Kovind said that he is saddened to hear the news of the deaths in a warehouse fire in Ahmedabad. Kovind tweeted, ‘Sad to hear the news of the deaths in a warehouse fire in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. My condolences to the heartbroken family. I wish the injured to recover soon. ‘

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced a compensation of Rs four lakh each to the families of the deceased. A government release said that the Chief Minister has appointed senior IAS officers Vipul Mitra and Sanjeev Kumar to investigate the incident.