Ahmedabad Curfew: conditions worsen Corona in Ahmedabad, curfew applied from 9 am to 6 am, know details

Curfew in Ahmedabad: Corona Virus in Ahmedabad has once again been attacked in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat. The number of corona virus patients is increasing continuously. The beds of hospitals are being filled with patients. Curfew has been announced in Ahmedabad before the situation worsens a lot. The curfew will remain in the city from 9 am to 6 am. Milk and drug shops will remain open.

So far, more than 46 thousand corona cases have been found in Ahmedabad. Curfew was announced in view of the situation. The curfew will be applicable from Friday night. Curfew will be imposed from Friday 20 November from 9 am to 6 am and will be continued till further orders. That is, the curfew will be indefinite.

Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, who announced the curfew, has been appointed as special officer by the Gujarat government. Their job is to monitor the functioning of corona virus in Ahmedabad municipality. Additional Chief Secretary said that cases of infection have increased rapidly in few days, due to which the beds of patients of coron infection are filling up rapidly in private hospitals. Only 400 beds remain empty in hospitals in the city. He told that about 2,600 beds are empty in government hospitals in the city.

It is being told that the number of containment zones has reached 100 in Ahmedabad. There are many areas where the Corona cases are continuously coming forward. These areas are placed in the Containment Zone. The number of corona infected in Gujarat has reached 1 lakh 92 thousand. In 24 hours, 1281 cases were reported here. While the death toll has increased to about 4 thousand.