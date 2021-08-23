Ahmedabad Guy Brutally Thrashes Spouse, A GST Officer, For Tough Extra Than Rs 50 Pocket Cash | 📰 LatestLY

Ahmedabad, August 23: In a surprising incident, a girl in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad used to be brutally thrashed through her husband for tough extra pocket cash than the standard quantity. i.e. Rs 50, that he used to provide her. Reviews tell {that a} 42-year-old lady is a Items and Carrier Tax (GST) officer from the Chandkheda area of Ahmedabad. She filed a grievance with town police on Saturday alleging that her husband, an recommend, had thrashed her for requesting greater than Rs 50.

In line with a record through TOI, the complainant stated that she used to be allowed to spend handiest Rs 50 an afternoon through her husband and in-laws and any violation of this rule, would land her in hassle and she or he would get crushed through them. Describing her ordeal, the sufferer stated that she were given married to a person from the Danilimda house in 2011 and started dwelling with him and his members of the family. Gujarat Guy, Having Extramarital Affair, Deprives Spouse of Intercourse for two Years, Thrashes and Abuses Her; Case Registered.

The sufferer stated quickly after their marriage, she used to be decided on as a junior clerk within the GST division. On the other hand, her husband and in-laws informed her to trip handiest through Ahmedabad Municipal Delivery Carrier (AMTS) buses to economize. She informed the police officers that her husband used to object each time she attempted to decorate up well for place of job, suspecting extra-marital affair.

The girl alleged that on August 15, her husband thrashed her badly. The girl then went to her father’s position. She stated when her members of the family raised this factor earlier than her husband and in-laws, her husband assaulted her badly. Pissed off and anguished through his conduct, the girl approached the police officers and filed a grievance of inflicting harm and home violence in opposition to her husband and in-laws.

