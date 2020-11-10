Ahn Bo Hyun And Nam Gyu Ri Face Each Other With Completely Different Expressions In “Kairos”

MBC’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Kairos” has revealed new stills of Ahn Bo Hyun and Nam Gyu Ri!

The “time-crossing fantasy thriller” is concerning the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine optimization Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), a girl who’s looking for her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine optimization Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month prior to now – however after the 2 miraculously talk from their completely different occasions, they set out on an exhilarating quest to save lots of their lacking family members.

Ahn Bo Hyun performs Kim Search engine optimization Jin’s right-hand man Search engine optimization Do Kyun, whereas Nam Gyu Ri stars as Kim Search engine optimization Jin’s spouse Kang Hyun Chae.

Beforehand on “Kairos,” it was revealed that Search engine optimization Do Kyun and Kang Hyun Chae, the 2 individuals Kim Search engine optimization Jin trusted in probably the most, have been having an affair behind his again.

At this time’s episode will depict the primary assembly of Search engine optimization Do Kyun and Kang Hyun Chae. The 2 characters crossed paths by coincidence, however they quickly turned deeply absorbed in one another. This raises questions as to why Kang Hyun Chae selected to marry Kim Search engine optimization Jin as a substitute of Search engine optimization Do Kyun.

In the brand new stills, Search engine optimization Do Kyun and Kang Hyun Chae meet in an ambivalent environment. Kang Hyun Chae smiles brightly up at Search engine optimization Do Kyun, however he seems anxious as he stands earlier than her, main viewers to marvel concerning the complicated particulars of their relationship.

In explicit, Han Ae Ri witnessed the 2 collectively in August, which was a month earlier than the kidnapping of Kim Search engine optimization Jin’s daughter. With this new variable, viewers are eager to learn how the story will unfold.

The following episode of “Kairos” will air on November 10 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

