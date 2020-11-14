Ahn Bo Hyun And Nam Gyu Ri Get Adorably Shy While Filming Kiss Scene For “Kairos”

MBC’s “Kairos” has shared a enjoyable glimpse of its stars behind the scenes!

On November 14, the “time-crossing fantasy thriller” launched an cute set of behind-the-scenes stills from filming. While the suspenseful plot and life-or-death stakes of “Kairos” preserve the characters and tone of the drama critical and emotional, the solid can’t appear to cease laughing as soon as the cameras cease rolling.

Within the new images, Shin Sung Rok exhibits off his highly effective performing abilities as tormented lead Kim Website positioning Jin, however his co-stars Lee Se Younger, Ahn Bo Hyun, and WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon are all smiles as they brighten up the set between takes with a cheerful power that may’t be seen within the drama.

The stills additionally present a cute glimpse of the real-life chemistry between the solid members. Lee Se Younger will get playful with Go Kyu Pil off-camera, whereas Ahn Bo Hyun and Nam Gyu Ri get away into embarrassed giggles as they shyly put together to movie their surprising kiss scene.

One other picture captures Ahn Bo Hyun exuding a sunny aura that’s utterly in contrast to his character as he fortunately delivers an assortment of espresso drinks for Nam Gyu Ri.

