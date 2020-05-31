Ahn Bo Hyun Clears Up Rumors That He + Park Seo Joon Didn’t Get Along While Filming “Itaewon Class”

Ahn Bo Hyun set the file straight on rumors about him and his “Itaewon Class” co-star Park Seo Joon!

On the Could 30 episode of JTBC’s “Ask Us Something,” Ahn Bo Hyun appeared as a visitor alongside fellow “drama villains” Park Ha Na and Lee Hak Joo. Early on within the present, Kang Ho Dong talked about that he’d heard some rumors about Ahn Bo Hyun not getting together with Park Seo Joon whereas they had been filming their hit drama “Itaewon Class” collectively.

Referring to the truth that their characters had been enemies within the drama, Kang Ho Dong stated, “I heard some behind-the-scenes speak that Bo Hyun truly disliked Park Seo Joon that a lot in actual life, on the filming set.” Lee Soo Geun chimed in, “Yeah, there have been a whole lot of rumors about that.”

Ahn Bo Hyun exclaimed with amusing, “What are you speaking about?” and Kang Ho Dong elaborated, “I heard that he was filming a scene with Park Seo Joon, and the director didn’t give them equal alternative [to film multiple takes]. There have been rumors within the JTBC drama sphere that it rubbed Bo Hyun the improper means.”

Ahn Bo Hyun responded by shutting the rumors down on the spot, commenting, “That is my first time listening to this. Quite the opposite, I’m the identical age as Seo Joon, and we’re actually good buddies.”

He then clarified the incident that Kang Ho Dong gave the impression to be referring to, explaining, “After I was appearing because the villain [of the story], I felt like I hadn’t shot sufficient takes, however he instantly gave me the OK [and moved on]. I felt like I’d been missing and needed to attempt filming the scene another time, however he stated, ‘Okay, subsequent scene!’ When the director filmed Seo Joon, although, he spent a whole lot of time filming the identical scene again and again. So I playfully instructed him, ‘You filmed Seo Joon for a lot longer than me.’ However I stated it jokingly, in entrance of Seo Joon.”

Ahn Bo Hyun went on to reward Park Seo Joon’s appearing by saying, “Seo Joon’s spectrum is unbelievable. He’s really in his personal league.”

He added, “We’re actually shut. He lives throughout the road from me. We even met up every week in the past. We’ve all been hanging out even after the drama ended.”

