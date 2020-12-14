Ahn Bo Hyun Embraces Nam Gyu Ri Tearfully In “Kairos”

MBC’s “Kairos” revealed new stills!

“Kairos” is a “time-crossing fantasy thriller” in regards to the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine marketing Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), a lady who’s trying to find her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine marketing Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month up to now — however after the 2 miraculously talk from their completely different occasions, they set out on an exhilarating quest to save lots of their lacking family members.

Beforehand, Search engine marketing Do Kyun (Ahn Bo Hyun) hid his true colours whereas pretending to come back to the help of Kim Search engine marketing Jin. Nevertheless, as Kim Search engine marketing Jin had recovered all of his recollections, he saved him at a distance. After dropping contact with Kim Search engine marketing Jin, who was being chased by the police, Search engine marketing Do Kyun lastly knowledgeable him, “I’ll function in my very own approach.”

Amidst all of this, the brand new stills present Search engine marketing Do Kyun holding the face of Kang Hyun Chae (Nam Gyu Ri) as his eyes fill with tears, earlier than wrapping her in a determined embrace. Kang Hyun Chae, nonetheless, stays cool and composed, main viewers to surprise in regards to the motive behind their reverse reactions.

In the brand new episode, Search engine marketing Do Kyun will get hold of an important clue that connects all the occasions collectively. It stays to be seen what the clue could possibly be, in addition to what new methodology he’ll discover to save lots of Kang Hyun Chae with out Kim Search engine marketing Jin by his aspect.

The new episode of “Kairos” airs on December 14.

Watch the drama with English subtitles under:

