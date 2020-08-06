Ahn Bo Hyun In Talks Along With Han So Hee For New Drama

Ahn Bo Hyun could also be showing in a brand new drama with Han So Hee!

Beforehand, it was introduced that Han So Hee is in talks to play the lead in Netflix drama “Nemesis” (working title), which was previously referred to as “Undercover.” The drama revolves round a lady who joins an organized crime gang to take revenge after her father’s dying after which turns into an undercover police officer.

On August 5, an business consultant reported that Ahn Bo Hyun might be taking part in reverse Han So Hee.

In response to the report, his company FN Leisure shared that the actor is in talks to affix the drama however nothing has been confirmed but. The company commented, “Ahn Bo Hyun just lately attended a gathering to debate ‘Nemesis.’ The script hasn’t come out but.”

If Ahn Bo Hyun chooses to just accept the function, he’ll play a person named Jeon Pil Do, a promising nationwide judo participant who turns into a veteran detective as an alternative. Jeon Pil Do is good-looking, has a powerful physique, attire nicely, and is overly proud. He could seem chilly and uncaring, however he’s a person with a tragic previous who can’t stand the sight of anybody unlucky or helpless. He was on his solution to stardom as a nationwide judo participant, however a sure accident brought on his downfall, and he grew to become a detective for revenge.

“Nemesis” will maintain a full script studying session this month and is predicted to start filming subsequent month.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Her Non-public Life” beneath:

Watch Now

Sources (1) (2)