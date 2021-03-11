Ahn Bo Hyun In Talks To Join Kim Go Eun In New Drama Adaptation Of Hit Webtoon

Ahn Bo Hyun could also be partnering up with Kim Go Eun for a brand new drama!

On March 10, an business consultant reported that the actor has been supplied a job in “Yumi’s Cells” (literal translation) and is presently on the final stage of debate.

In response to the report, his company FN Leisure clarified, “It’s true that Ahn Bo Hyun acquired a proposal to star in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ as Goo Woong. He’s positively reviewing [the offer].”

Primarily based on the hit webtoon of the identical identify, “Yumi’s Cells” will inform the story of an abnormal workplace employee named Yumi – from the viewpoint of the various mind cells in her head controlling her each thought, feeling, and motion.

It has been confirmed that Kim Go Eun will take the function of Yumi. If Ahn Bo Hyun agrees to star within the drama, he’ll play reverse her as Goo Woong, a person who’s nonchalant about all the pieces however is definitely a romanticist and can finally kind a romantic relationship with Yumi.

“Yumi’s Cells” is scheduled to start filming someday within the first half of 2021. It is going to be helmed by Lee Sang Yeob, the director of “Acquainted Spouse” and “Buying King Louie,” and co-written by “Recollections of the Alhambra” author Music Jae Jung, “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence” author Kim Yoon Joo, and newcomer Kim Kyung Ran.

Ahn Bo Hyun debuted in 2007 as a mannequin and debuted as an actor in 2014 by the drama “Golden Cross.” He appeared in lots of dramas after that, and a few of his most memorable ones are “Her Non-public Life,” “Itaewon Class,” and “Kairos.”

