Ahn Bo Hyun Is Desperate To Keep Nam Gyu Ri By His Side In “Kairos”

“Kairos” is a “time-crossing fantasy thriller” in regards to the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine marketing Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), a girl who’s trying to find her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine marketing Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month prior to now – however after the 2 miraculously talk from their completely different instances, they set out on an exciting quest to avoid wasting their lacking family members.

Beforehand, the long run Search engine marketing Do Kyun (Ahn Bo Hyun) broke down in devastation after seeing a lifeless Kang Hyun Chae (Nam Gyu Ri). He additionally intercepted Kim Search engine marketing Jin’s name from Han Ae Ri, and by means of speaking to his previous self, he skilled a “time-crossing” second.

In the midst of this, new stills present Search engine marketing Do Kyun clinging onto Kang Hyun Chae’s hand. He gazes at her with nervous eyes, and she or he seems to be up at him with an unreadable expression.

Issues are getting extra tense and twisted in “Kairos” with Kang Hyun Chae’s diabolical schemes. In the earlier episode, she requested the composition of Kim Search engine marketing Jin’s medicine and even teamed up with Lee Taek Kyu (Jo Dong In) for a secret deal. Kang Hyun Chae isn’t afraid to commit homicide with a purpose to obtain her objectives, so viewers are keen to seek out out what precisely she has up her sleeve this time.

The subsequent episode of “Kairos” will air on December 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

