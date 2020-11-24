Ahn Bo Hyun, Jang Do Yeon, And Jun Hyun Moo To MC 2020 MBC Entertainment Awards

The hosts have been introduced for the 2020 MBC Entertainment Awards!

On November 24, MBC introduced that Jun Hyun Moo, Jang Do Yeon, and Ahn Bo Hyun would be the MCs for this yr’s ceremony.

Jun Hyun Moo has been chosen as an MC for the third consecutive yr since 2018, impressing along with his pure internet hosting expertise yearly. After successful the Greatest Entertainer award ultimately yr’s ceremony, Jang Do Yeon will now be taking over the MC place this yr. Additionally becoming a member of them will likely be actor Ahn Bo Hyun, who obtained highlight for his look on MBC’s “Residence Alone” (“I Stay Alone”) this yr.

The 2020 MBC Entertainment Awards will likely be held on December 29.

Watch final yr’s ceremony under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)