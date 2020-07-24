Ahn Bo Hyun Reveals Why He Was Drawn To His Upcoming Drama, His Drinking Behavior, And More

The most recent problem of GQ Korea options Ahn Bo Hyun speaking about his profession, upcoming drama, hobbies, and extra!

The actor mentioned his latest success and newfound fame after initially debuting in 2016. He stated, “I used to be fortunate. Since I started performing a bit late, I needed to work more durable and felt that I wanted to be extra cautious.”

Ahn Bo Hyun acquired a lot reward for his unbelievable portrayal of Jang Geun Gained in “Itaewon Class,” whom the interviewer described because the villain of the yr.

Relating to this function, he defined, “I auditioned for that venture greater than 5 instances. I made them sure that they needed to decide me and that I used to be extra assured than anybody else. I labored actually exhausting to indicate them a uncooked model of Ahn Bo Hyun performing. I really feel just like the time I spent questioning whether or not this or that was proper whereas performing actually paid off by this venture.”

The interviewer talked about the dearth of profitable love tales in his filmography and requested Ahn Bo Hyun what his splendid melodrama could be. Ahn Bo Hyun answered, “Whereas watching the movie ‘All the time’ the place So Ji Sub seems as a boxer, I believed, ‘Wow, this actually feels like my story.’ If I come to do a melodrama, I wish to attempt a venture that intersects with my very own life.”

Ahn Bo Hyun is at the moment busily filming his upcoming drama “Kairos” (working title). When requested what facet of the drama he was drawn to, he replied, “The script was enjoyable and the theme of ‘time journey’ felt new. More than something, it’s the primary venture by the director and author. They’ve extra ardour than you might think about. The director runs round on set sufficient to sweat. He actually enjoyably runs round like a toddler. I look as much as people who find themselves very passionate and work actually exhausting of their subject. I can’t assist however assist those that are assured in themselves.”

On his newest look on “Residence Alone” (“I Stay Alone”), Ahn Bo Hyun demonstrated simply how a lot he loved spending time by himself. He defined, “I’ve spent numerous time on my own as a result of I started residing alone earlier than these my age. Due to that, I searched round for tactics to heal by myself and commenced stepping into new hobbies. I drive round in my outdated automobile, journey across the nation using my bike from Seoul to Busan, and camp in my automobile.”

The interviewer commented, “I heard that when you drink, you drink till the solar comes up.” Ahn Bo Hyun clarified, “One in every of my habits after I drink is just not liking when folks go dwelling. If I drink with somebody I like, I’ve to see the solar rise after which I safely ship them dwelling in a taxi. Alcohol has the ability of creating folks softer and extra honest. To be sincere, I’m not consuming proper now to look at my weight and it’s been about three weeks. That is my first time doing this in 10 years.”

After opening his personal YouTube channel “Bravo Hyun” three months in the past, Ahn Bo Hyun has already surpassed 270,000 subscribers. He was requested what he’s realized from planning and producing his personal content material, to which Ahn Bo Hyun responded, “Since I’m creating my very own content material, I believe I’m now understanding what folks like. Though I’ve to indicate a uncooked aspect to myself on YouTube, I’m nonetheless fairly cautious as a result of I’m a public determine.”

He additionally stated, “Quickly, you’ll be capable of meet an unpredictable superstar on my channel. We plan to have a visitor who may have everybody curious.”

The actor additionally revealed which selection packages he enjoys. He stated, “I watch practically each program with Baek Jong Gained and I’ve lately been having fun with ‘Home on Wheels’ and ‘Three Meals a Day.’ Loads of viewers depart feedback mentioning me. In conditions the place somebody couldn’t gentle a fireplace with a torch or used tenting gear unsuitable, I keep in mind folks saying, “If somebody like Ahn Bo Hyun was there, he would determine all the things out for them.”

Watch Ahn Bo Hyun’s look on “Residence Alone” with English subtitles right here!

