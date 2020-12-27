Ahn Bo Hyun Talks About Friendship With Park Seo Joon, Being Impressed By Nam Gyu Ri’s Real-Life Charms, And More

In a latest interview, Ahn Bo Hyun talked about his co-stars from JTBC’s “Itaewon Class” and MBC’s “Kairos”!

2020 was a busy 12 months for the rising star: after seeing his reputation skyrocket as a result of his breakout function within the hit drama “Itaewon Class,” Ahn Bo Hyun impressed viewers along with his appearing as soon as once more within the sci-fi thriller “Kairos,” which aired its remaining episode this week.

When requested about his chemistry along with his “Kairos” co-stars, Ahn Bo Hyun spoke extremely of his fellow solid members. “Shin Sung Rok has actually exceptional focus [while acting],” he recalled. “He would at all times naturally take the lead in creating an environment that made it simple to focus, even ranging from rehearsal. I actually discovered a lot whereas appearing along with him.”

He added with amusing, “It was additionally my first time appearing with an actor who was taller than me, which may be why I used to be in a position to really feel relaxed and luxuriate in filming.”

As for Lee Se Younger, Ahn Bo Hyun shared that he hopes to work along with her once more in one other venture sooner or later. “Each whereas watching her in different dramas as a viewer and whereas appearing collectively along with her in actual life,” he mentioned, “I felt that Lee Se Younger is an actress who has actually nice power. I felt regretful that we didn’t have many scenes collectively in ‘Kairos.’ She’s an actress with whom I wish to act collectively once more it doesn’t matter what in one other venture.”

Lastly, Ahn Bo Hyun revealed that he was charmed by his co-star Nam Gyu Ri, who performed the article of his character’s devotion within the drama, in actual life as nicely.

“Earlier than I met Nam Gyu Ri, I had a hard and fast picture of her in my thoughts as ‘SeeYa’s Nam Gyu Ri,’” mentioned the actor, “however after assembly her in actual life and dealing along with her, I felt that she’s an actress who actually has a whole lot of depth.”

“She’s additionally somebody with a mysterious appeal,” he continued, “so I believe that in actual life as nicely, she’s an excellent individual to fall in unrequited love with.”

When requested concerning the similarities between his character in “Kairos” and his personal persona, Ahn Bo Hyun commented, “Do Kyun’s ardour and his persistence in striving in direction of his objectives are just like my very own in actual life.” He added with amusing, “As for our variations, Do Kyun is smarter than I’m.”

Ahn Bo Hyun additionally spoke about his shut friendship with “Itaewon Class” co-star Park Seo Joon.

Praising his buddy’s appearing skills, he remarked, “He’s a buddy from whom I’ve quite a bit to be taught. Though we’re the identical age, he began appearing earlier than I did, so he’s a buddy who is de facto nice at pulling off all kinds of genres and all kinds of roles. So I at all times consider him as somebody from whom I’ve quite a bit to be taught. I used to be comfortable that we had been in a position to do ‘Itaewon Class’ collectively, and he’s a buddy who’s a optimistic supply of motivation for me.”

As for what “Itaewon Class” means to him, Ahn Bo Hyun shared, “It was a turning level in my life. It turned a chance for me to grow to be identified by many individuals. It was additionally particularly significant as a result of individuals seemed on the character of Jang Geun Received not simply as a pure villain, however with sympathy and compassion, and I used to be actually grateful for that.”

