Ahn Bo Hyun Talks About His Rise In Reputation, Joining Upcoming Drama, And More

Ahn Bo Hyun not too long ago participated in a photograph shoot with W Korea!

In the accompanying interview, he talked about how he reacted to his sudden rise in recognition, his new drama, and extra.

Since starring in “Itaewon Class,” Ahn Bo Hyun has stored himself busy, touchdown a job within the upcoming MBC drama “Kairos” in addition to filming quite a few commercials.

When requested if he can inform that he has gotten extra common currently, Ahn Bo Hyun responded, “It was attention-grabbing that one or two folks acknowledged me after I was working out with my masks on, however aside from that, I didn’t expertise something.”

He added, “I do get stunned when my variety of Instagram followers and YouTube subscribers will increase.”

Ahn Bo Hyun talked about that fame hasn’t appeared to alter him. He defined, “I hear folks say to me, ‘This man is similar even after I see him after months have handed.’ However I do suppose that individuals ought to change as time goes on.” He then added, “I don’t know what I have to do to change myself.”

He additionally responded to a time on “Ask Us Something” when he talked about working part-time jobs at development websites even after his position within the drama “Descendants of the Solar.” He mentioned, “I wasn’t working as a result of I didn’t have cash. I have to train on days that I don’t movie anyway, so I assumed that working can be my train.”

Ahn Bo Hyun then mentioned his upcoming drama “Kairos.” He mentioned, “Throughout the time ‘Itaewon Class’ ended, I used to be contacted a number of occasions, saying that they needed to have a gathering with me, and I used to be given scripts. Certainly one of them was ‘Kairos.’ Somebody mentioned that I shouldn’t play a number of villain roles in a row, and another person suggested me that I ought to do a melodrama.”

He continued, “I didn’t actually hold that in thoughts as a result of I felt like I used to be by no means an actor to choose and select initiatives. I made a decision to tackle ‘Kairos’ as a result of I needed to work with somebody who needs me.” He additionally credited the drama’s enjoyable synopsis and a great assembly with the director for his resolution to hitch “Kairos.”

Ahn Bo Hyun talked concerning the sorts of roles he has tried. “Till now, I’ve performed roles that I knew I may do effectively,” he mentioned. “There are plenty of tall actors. I exercised to make my physique stronger and to carry out motion scenes with no physique double so as for me to face out among the many actors. I took up boxing after I was in class, so I primarily portrayed athletes or performed roles which have motion scenes.

The interviewer requested Ahn Bo Hyun, who has earned a gold medal at a nationwide competitors for boxing, whether or not he would have turn into a world-class athlete if he had continued the game. Ahn Bo Hyun answered, “I undoubtedly don’t suppose so. Boxing is a very onerous sport. At the moment, I took up boxing as a result of I bought advantages from a highschool for bodily schooling.”

He defined, “I bought to stay in a dorm and even earn cash from successful competitions, so I bought to minimize the burden for my household.”

Lastly, Ahn Bo Hyun shared his hopes as an actor. He mentioned, “I need to work for a very long time. I like it probably the most after I’m working. I’ve to stay repaying the folks whom I owe.”

