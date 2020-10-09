Ahn Bo Hyun Talks About His Role In New Fantasy Thriller With Shin Sung Rok And Lee Se Young

“Itaewon Class” star Ahn Bo Hyun has dished on his position in MBC’s upcoming drama “Kairos”!

“Kairos” is a brand new “time-crossing fantasy thriller” in regards to the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine optimisation Jin (performed by Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Young), a girl who’s trying to find her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine optimisation Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month up to now—however after the 2 miraculously talk from their totally different occasions, they set out on an exciting quest to save lots of their lacking family members.

Ahn Bo Hyun will likely be starring within the drama as Search engine optimisation Do Kyun, Kim Search engine optimisation Jin’s right-hand man at his building firm. Search engine optimisation Do Kyun seems to be as much as Kim Search engine optimisation Jin and admires his boss’s down-to-business method to his work, however when he turns into the primary particular person to find a crack in one in every of Kim Search engine optimisation Jin’s initiatives, he finally ends up changing into the character who leads the drama’s plot in an surprising path.

Whereas describing his character, Ahn Bo Hyun piqued viewers’ curiosity by teasing, “Do Kyun is a personality who hides his inside self from everybody within the drama.”

He went on to elucidate that in an effort to successfully painting Search engine optimisation Do Kyun, a personality who acts in a different way round totally different individuals, he’s been paying cautious consideration to the subtleties of his character’s shift in demeanor. “I’m specializing in bringing out the small print of how his habits and his feelings change relying on who he’s with,” mentioned the actor.

As for why he had chosen “Kairos” for his subsequent mission, Ahn Bo Hyun shared, “The script was a lot enjoyable to learn. Additionally, I actually needed to work along with director Park Seung Woo.”

Expressing pleasure about his position, he added, “I feel I’ll have the ability to show a distinct type of allure from the characters I’ve performed up till now.”

“Kairos” will premiere on October 26 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

