Ahn Bo Hyun Unveils The Before And After Of New Home He Renovated Himself

Ahn Bo Hyun revealed his new place on “Home Alone” (“I Stay Alone”)!

Again in March, the actor appeared on this system and confirmed his dwelling on the time, which he had personally designed and reworked together with his mates.

On the November 6 episode of “Home Alone,” Ahn Bo Hyun unveiled a glimpse of his life in a brand new dwelling.

He shared that he’s dwelling in a house on a “jeonse” lease for the primary time in his life, after getting some assist from a monetary establishment. A jeonse lease is a sort of rental association the place the renter makes a big lump-sum deposit on an area (normally 50 to 80 p.c of the market worth) as a substitute of creating month-to-month funds. The landlord makes cash by investing the deposit and holding the curiosity, and the deposit is then returned to the tenant after they transfer out.

“The inside design was a bit old school, however I utterly reworked it,” Ahn Bo Hyun mentioned. He shared that his mates had come up from Busan to assist and so they spent three days wallpapering. He’d additionally put in all new lighting.

He was impressed after seeing tambour panel boards in a restaurant, and so he put them up in his dwelling. “I designed the inside with a mixture of wooden and marble,” he mentioned. A novel colourful chandelier in his eating space took three hours for him to assemble.

“Since my mates helped, it didn’t price a lot, as I’m the sort to do work myself,” he mentioned, and he shared that he’d handled his mates to meals for all their laborious work.

Subsequent to the lounge, he’s arrange a big dressing room filled with his garments. He makes use of one other room for storage and as a visitor room. It contains his exercise tools similar to boxing gloves and a motorbike.

It was identified to him that many individuals don’t renovate after they’re simply renting slightly than proudly owning an area. He replied, “I’m dwelling there for 2 to 3 years, and that point is treasured too.”

After making himself eggs for breakfast, Ahn Bo Hyun went on an 18 kilometer (roughly 11.2 mile) bike trip by the Han River earlier than arriving at an vintage digicam store. “I’ve a romantic concept about movie cameras,” he mentioned. “I’ve obtained images that different folks took for me on movie cameras, and it actually felt completely different to get printed images slightly than footage despatched over our telephones. So I made a decision I ought to take images of others too.”

“I’m appearing with WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon in my present drama, and he’s actually into movie cameras,” he continued. “He’s mainly an knowledgeable, and I went there as a result of he beneficial it.” He ended up shopping for an automated movie digicam.

Ahn Bo Hyun then stopped by a restaurant owned by a buddy he served within the navy with. His buddy joked, “I believe ‘Itaewon Class’ would have been straightforward for you because you simply wanted to behave like your traditional self,” making Ahn Bo Hyun burst out laughing.

As they talked about Ahn Bo Hyun’s profession, his buddy additionally mentioned to him, “I knew you’d make it in the future.”

Ahn Bo Hyun is presently appearing within the drama “Kairos.”

